Aspire Software Announces Intent to Acquire Property Intelligence Tools Go iLawn and LandOne Online property measurement and design tools will enhance Aspire's service offerings to the green industry

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Software , a ServiceTitan company and leading software provider for commercial landscaping businesses, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Go iLawn , an online property measurement tool, and LandOne Software, a cloud-based digital takeoff and design tool.

"The addition of Go iLawn and LandOne will help meet Aspire's goal of providing end-to-end services and solutions to the landscaping industry," said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. "By adding online tools for property measurement and design, we're one step closer to that goal. Our plans to integrate both solutions with Aspire's business management software will give landscapers yet another reason to switch to Aspire as their core operating system."

The planned integration of both Go iLawn and LandOne with Aspire's platform will enable Aspire users to seamlessly use property intelligence tools directly within Aspire to measure, design, estimate, and bid on new jobs and enhancements.

Founded in 2009 and acquired in 2010 by industry veteran Mike Rorie, Go iLawn enables thousands of companies in the U.S. and Canada to get fast, precise property measurement with parcel boundaries using aerial and satellite imagery, all stored in the cloud.

"Go iLawn is thrilled to join forces with the Aspire team to deliver best-in-class software to the landscaping industry," said Rorie. "With Aspire's support and resources, we'll be able to invest more in product development, enabling our customers to measure properties anytime and anywhere, quickly quantify materials and equipment needed for jobs, and boost job site efficiency and performance with detailed mapping."

Founded in 2018 by Joshua Martin in Opelika, Alabama, LandOne Software offers simple, easy-to-use digital takeoff and design tools that allow its customers to spend less time in the office and more time in the field. Today, LandOne is used by hundreds of companies to profitably bid, manage, and complete thousands of takeoff, irrigation design, and landscape enhancement projects each month.

"Becoming part of the Aspire team is an exciting opportunity for us," said Martin. "We'll be able to more rapidly expand our product and scale our mission to serve contractors by giving them the simple tools they need to quickly deliver accurate bids, proposals, and designs."

Following the close of both acquisitions, all Go iLawn and LandOne employees will join Aspire as part of the planned acquisitions. Both Go iLawn and LandOne will continue to be sold as stand-alone solutions, powered by additional product investment from Aspire and ServiceTitan to accelerate the development of both technologies.

About Aspire Software

Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company, offers business management software for landscape, snow & ice, and construction companies. Aspire's cloud-based SaaS solution helps landscapers manage, create, and execute against their business opportunities and challenges. Aspire helps landscapers change the way they manage their business to enable them to provide better service, improve margins, and increase productivity. Aspire is based in Chesterfield, MO. For more information, please visit http://www.youraspire.com or contact Jim Clayman at jim.clayman@youraspire.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting, payments and financing integrations. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

