0x API: Leading DeFi DEX Aggregation Service Launches on Fantom

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x Labs, a global blockchain company building decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet, today announced that its free-to-use 0x API service is now available on the Fantom blockchain. Businesses use 0x API to power their DeFi applications across a growing number of blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Avalanche.

0x Labs co-founder and co-CEO, Amir Bandeali, commented, "We are excited to be launching 0x API on Fantom alongside our initial partners Matcha, Coinbase Wallet, DexGuru, DexKit, DEXTools, Metric Exchange, Zapper, and Zerion, with many more integrators coming online soon. Adding Fantom support is another important step in our mission to create a tokenized world where all value can flow freely. We believe that exposing the broadest set of users to smart contracts, self-custody wallets, and DEX markets is key to achieving that mission."

Since launch, 0x API has facilitated over 15M trades from more than 1.7M unique traders that in total represents over $45 billion in volume. The 0x API makes it easy for DeFi developers to tap into fast and reliable aggregated DEX liquidity so they can focus on what matters the most: their product.

Businesses interested in using 0x API to power their applications can start building at 0x.org/docs/api.

About 0x and 0x Labs

0x is decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet. Since its inception, the 0x Protocol has enabled the exchange of more than $94 billion in tokenized value across approximately 18.2 million crypto trades. Businesses can use 0x to easily incorporate exchange functionality into their applications and create new markets for cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. 0x Labs is the creator and core developer of 0x.



For more information about 0x, please visit 0x.org and follow @0xproject.

About Fantom

Fantom is a high-performance, scalable, and secure smart-contract platform for DeFi, crypto dApps, and enterprise applications. It is designed to overcome the limitations of previous generation blockchain platforms. Fantom is permissionless, decentralized, and open-source.



For more information about Fantom, please visit fantom.foundation.

Contact

Brent Oshiro

press@0x.org

