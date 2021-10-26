The Well Told Company Donates Percentage of Sales to PYNK: Young Women With Breast Cancer

Wellness company to donate 10 percent from every supplement bottle sold online during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to first of its kind program at Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company ("Well Told" or the "Company" (TSXV: WLCO), founded by breast cancer survivor Monica Ruffo, will be donating 10 per cent of every supplement bottle sold online during the month of October to PYNK: Young Women With Breast Cancer , a breast cancer treatment program at Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre in Toronto.

Founded by medical oncologist Dr. Ellen Warner, PYNK is a first of its kind program in Canada designed for women aged 40 years and younger who have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Ruffo shares a personal connection with the program and its founder Dr. Warner who led her treatment.

"I'm grateful to be in a position to be able to give back to the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre and support the work of Dr. Warner, an extraordinary human who has impacted my life in so many ways," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told. "I admire the work the PYNK Program does in giving young patients the unique care they require and for their ongoing commitment to improving treatment for all young women with breast cancer through research."

For young women, a breast cancer diagnosis has its unique challenges. Typically the cancer is fast-growing and higher grade, which makes it more aggressive and more likely to need chemotherapy. Additionally, it can cause issues with fertility, and at a time when many women are focused on their careers or building a family, the diagnosis and treatment can take a toll on their personal identity.

Throughout the months of October and November, Well Told is also sponsoring the Daily Dose x Equipt Breast Cancer Alliance fundraising event in the Hamptons on Long Island in New York state, where Ruffo will be featured as a panelist on the "Daily Dose at the Table" virtual panel run by the executive director of Breast Cancer Alliance. On October 27, 2021, Well Told will also be a featured participant in a wellness event hosted by Mindful Moves at the Spring Place in New York City. All proceeds from the event will go towards Breast Cancer Alliance.

About The Well Told Company Inc.:

The Well Told, Company is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.

