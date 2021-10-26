Poly and Appspace Partner to Deliver Dynamic Digital Signage on Poly Video OS Devices to Enhance the Return to Office Experience for Employees and Visitors

The integration of Appspace on Poly Studio X Series and G7500 video devices creates an immersive communications experience for the modern workplace

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced the integration of Appspace, a leading provider of workplace experience software. Appspace allows Poly Video OS device users to enable modern team communications and digital signage to add value to meeting spaces of all sizes during downtime.

Poly and Appspace will now deliver an integrated and immersive digital signage experience on Poly Video OS devices.

The Appspace integration offers dynamic workplace communication opportunities for HR, corporate communications, marketing, and other teams as Appspace digital signage becomes available on all devices running Poly Video OS. Digital signage will be available to Poly customers using the Poly Studio X Series (including the Poly Studio X30, X50, X70) and G7500 video conferencing devices with an Appspace subscription, with easy connection to and management of Appspace channels via the Poly Lens cloud management service.

"Poly is bringing value to meetings by partnering with leading software service providers like Appspace to deliver a seamless, equitable experience that goes above and beyond the meeting itself to keep attendees up-to-date on the latest and greatest companywide news and events," said Beau Wilder, SVP and General Manager of Video Collaboration, Poly. "Our customers have the opportunity to modernize workplace communications and improve corporate culture which is a big deal as people return to the office."

"We are excited to partner with Poly as companies prepare for their version of the future of work," said Duke Skarda, Chief Technology Officer of Appspace. "Workplace communications are critical now more than ever, and creating an informational and immersive experience for on-site employees with Appspace on Poly video devices is an important part of that future. We look forward to expanding our service offering and partnership with Poly in the years to come."

With Appspace integrated with Poly video conferencing devices and managed from Poly Lens, it's easier than ever to add digital signage to the workplace. Benefits of the integration include:

Quick Start – Turn on Appspace digital signage on your Poly video solutions in just a couple clicks, and deploy at scale using Poly Lens

Add value – Get more out of your Poly solutions by using Appspace to display messaging between video meetings

Increase adoption – Display instructions and engaging content that invites employees to use your devices

Centralized management – Manage your devices and digital signage from one central online location

Improve employee communication – Publish critical safety and policy messaging for on-site employees

Go beyond digital signage – Upgrade your Appspace plan to unlock features like space reservation, advanced templates, and the employee app

The Appspace integration is now available to customers with an Appspace account on the following Poly devices: Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50, Poly Studio X70, and G7500. For more information, please visit https://www.appspace.com/partners/poly .

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

About Appspace

Appspace helps companies connect the workforce, manage workspaces, and modernize the office experience. The Appspace platform is simple to use and supports every employee across the digital and physical workplace. With offices in the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and Malaysia, Appspace helps customers have an exceptional and collaborative workplace, whether employees are at the office, at home, or on the go. Over 3,000 customers and 150 of the Fortune 500 trust Appspace to create a workplace that employees love.

