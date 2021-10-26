Peraton Labs Selected To Develop DOD Spectrum Management Technologies

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton Labs has been awarded a contract to design, develop, demonstrate, test, and evaluate the Operational Spectrum Comprehension, Analytics, and Response (OSCAR) solution for the Department of Defense (DOD) Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD R&E).

OSCAR is part of a broader DOD portfolio that develops near real-time spectrum management technologies, leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to allocate spectrum usage based on operational planning and intended outcomes. OSCAR comprises prototype software, with a unified graphical user interface, automated workflows, an extensible framework, and a sensor network. The contract supports aerial combat training and other training operations at DOD ranges.

The contract, issued under DOD's Spectrum Access Research & Development Program through the National Spectrum Consortium, is worth up to $18 million over a three-year period.

"Peraton Labs is excited to demonstrate and deliver an OSCAR solution, which provides innovative tools to maximize spectrum utilization and improve the efficiency of spectrum management," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president, Peraton Labs. "With our proven capabilities in Spectrum Usage and Management (SUMS) and our SecureSense™ system and sensors, we are uniquely positioned to support DOD test and training ranges with a solution that enables rigorous training on military aircraft, while also supporting expanded commercial utilization of scarce and valuable radio frequency (RF) spectrum."

OSCAR provides a centralized engine that efficiently plans spectrum usage, deconflicts spectrum requests across multiple missions, and dynamically orchestrates spectrum management, including automated and intelligent capability to identify, react to, and avoid RF interference. OSCAR will not only ensure that spectrum is available for incumbent training systems operating in Advanced Wireless Service-3 bands, but also will apply to all spectrum managed on the DOD facility and extend beyond domestic use to support operational capabilities called for in the Joint All-Domain Command and Control and Electromagnetic Superiority strategies.

"Peraton Labs looks forward to continuing to develop and deliver leading-edge solutions for near-real time spectrum situational awareness and dynamic spectrum management that leverage machine learning and low-cost commercial hardware to support DOD requirements and operational outcomes," said Mouchtaris.

