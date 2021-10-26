Nemours Children's Health joins approximately 40 cross-sector health care organizations committing to collecting, stratifying, and reviewing data about race, ethnicity, language and sex across top metrics and sharing that information to inform best practices.

Nemours Children's Health signs Health Equity Pledge to leverage data in addressing disparities Nemours Children's Health joins approximately 40 cross-sector health care organizations committing to collecting, stratifying, and reviewing data about race, ethnicity, language and sex across top metrics and sharing that information to inform best practices.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 and the social injustice crises of 2020-2021 shined a new light on the systemic disparities in the U.S. health care system. Some disparities – such as with maternal and infant health – have been understood within the industry. But startling new research published last month found that Black children experience higher complication rates than White children after having their appendix removed, an indication that such inequities are more widespread than previously believed.

A dearth of data hinders a more comprehensive understanding. Recognizing that fact, a Health Evolution Forum work group has been convening across the past year to agree on a consistent set of measures and approach to collecting, stratifying, and analyzing disparities data. Already, approximately 40 leading organizations have signed the corresponding Health Equity Pledge, committing to collect data about race, ethnicity, language, and sex (REaLS) and then share what they learn to develop best practices that are ultimately disseminated broadly across the industry. Nemours Children's Health, which earlier this year announced a new five-year strategic plan to redefine children's health, joined the pledge to amplify its efforts to advance health equity for children. Nemours Children's addresses the whole health of children by addressing the social determinants of health in addition to traditional care received in the doctor's office.

"To create the healthiest generations of children we must focus beyond medical factors and look at how communities, schools, and policies affect health," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, president and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "Joining this pledge will ensure that we are holding ourselves accountable for providing equitable care to all children and influencing others to act as boldly. Together, with the Health Evolution Forum, we hope to improve the health, wellness, and lives of children everywhere."

Going forward, the Health Evolution Forum will convene executive leadership and subject matter experts to develop real-world solutions around:

Increasing collection of voluntarily self-reported (gold standard) race, ethnicity, language, and sex data

Strengthening industry partnerships to dismantle collection and stratification barriers, including with large employers

Driving more consistent adoption of data standards and definitions for improved stratification and review

"A concerted commitment to such collection and stratification for all key quality and performance metrics is critical to understanding and, most important, redressing disparities," said Richard Schwartz, President, Health Evolution. "We are pleased to serve as a learning lab for this important endeavor and welcome other industry leaders to join in."

Per results from a preliminary 2021 survey conducted by the Health Evolution Forum, the vast majority of responding organizations are collecting some patient/member data on race and ethnicity, but sizeable shortfalls remain in these collection efforts. Fewer organizations are tracking data at all on language and sex and only 30% regularly review the disparities data they do collect. And none of the respondents stratified these data for all or nearly all (greater than 90%) of their business lines.

"Too few organizations are actually analyzing disparities data internally, developing dashboards, embedding it into clinical workflows, and making it public," says Laurie Zephyrin, MD, who is a Forum Fellow, and Vice President, Advancing Health Equity, at The Commonwealth Fund.

These substantial gaps limit awareness and ability to implement equity-focused interventions and establish accountability mechanisms that strategically address health disparities.

To reduce variation in the ways data is applied to advance equity, Forum Fellows and other organizations pledge to, in the next three years:

Collect REaLS data for at least 50% of the organization's patient, member, or customer population Stratify and regularly review these collected data by the top-priority quality or access metric for 90% of major business lines and/or departments/divisions of adequate size Participate in the Health Evolution Health Equity Learning Lab by sharing stratified data for select measures to facilitate anonymized benchmarking and to identify best practices for reducing disparities

"It was important for us to figure out how to address this issue in ways that could resonate with everybody in our health care system, because our health care system doesn't exist outside the void of the social polarization in our country," said Mark Smith, MD, a Forum Fellow and Founding President & Former CEO, California Health Care Foundation. "Equity is not separate from quality…it is part of quality. One doesn't have to necessarily agree with my definition of social justice or yours to have equity as a professional aspiration and goal to which we hold ourselves and our institutions accountable."

Organizations that have signed on to the Pledge to date:

Health plans: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, GuideWell & Florida Blue, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, SCAN Health Plan

Health care providers: AIRnyc, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Cityblock Health, Eleanor Health, Everside Health, Galileo, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Hazel Health, John Muir Health, Link Primary Care, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Monogram Health, Nemours Children's Health System, Northwell Health, Oak Street Health, Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association, Spectrum Health, SUN Behavioral Health, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of California Health, VillageMD

Other organizations and individuals: ARCHANGELS, Accountable Care Learning Collaborative, Bloom Standard | Newborn Foundation, Capital Rx, Change Healthcare, eMed, Health Level Seven, Inc., Mark Smith - Founding President & Former CEO of California Health Care Foundation, Newtopia, Primary.Health, Socially Determined

About Nemours Children's Health. Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of nearly 75 primary and specialty care practices across five states. Nemours seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families, and communities it serves.

About Health Evolution. Health Evolution engages chief executives, presidents, founders, board chairs, policymakers and other top industry leaders. We do this by convening in-person and virtual gatherings, publishing insights and analyzing information that helps industry leaders accelerate progress, develop opportunities and shape new strategies. Health Evolution supports executives seeking to create a high quality and efficient health care system based on prevention, affordability, access, equity and outcomes for people and their communities. The Health Evolution Forum is a peer-to-peer collaboration among leaders across health care sectors focused on driving near-term impact at a critical juncture for health care. The Forum consists of Fellows participating in three Roundtables—New Models of Care Delivery, Next Generation IT in Health Care, and Community Health and Advancing Health Equity—that leverage the deep expertise of Fellows to accelerate American health care's transformation into a more equitable and effective marketplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic, severe economic challenges, and the health disparities highlighted by them.

The Health Evolution Forum is underwritten by:

