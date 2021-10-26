Lantronix and Green Hills Software Create Safe and Secure Computing Platform Solutions for the Automotive Electronic Systems Market Lantronix brings safe and secure computing to its hardware development kits with Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY real-time operating system, virtualization services and advanced development tools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, and Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced a partnership that is creating safe and secure computing platforms for customers building critical automotive electronic systems.

This solution combines Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ third-generation automotive hardware development kits from Lantronix with Green Hills Software's safety-certified INTEGRITY® real-time operating systems, the INTEGRITY Multivisor® secure virtualization services, and the MULTI® advanced development tools and C/C++ compilers. Ultimately, the platform lowers the complexity and mitigates the challenges of integrating the hardware and software necessary for critical automotive electronics systems, empowering OEMs and their suppliers to reach production more quickly.

"Today's electronics manufacturers must overcome growing challenges to develop and deploy their next-generation systems targeting safety and security-critical automotive applications," said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix Inc. "As a leading Qualcomm partner, Lantronix has worked with Green Hills Software to deliver a solution that delivers safe, secure computing platforms for building critical automotive electronic systems, speeding time to market."

The Lantronix Hardware Development Kit features the Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P processor, audio/video expansion headers and Android™. Software support from Green Hills includes the safety and security-certified INTEGRITY real-time operating system, INTEGRITY Multivisor secure virtualization services and advanced MULTI development tools. When combined, the platform enables:

Rapid platform evaluation and benchmarking, component unit testing and peripheral testing

Proof-of-concept trials and market-ready prototypes

Immediate firmware and application development by distributed software teams

Integrated deep-visibility and safety-certified software tools that help developers find and fix the most difficult software bugs

Ability to safely consolidate and run functions with different safety or security requirements (e.g., run Linux and Android alongside functions certified at ISO 26262 ASIL D)

The platform is ideal for use by automotive OEMs, their Tier 1 suppliers, hardware/software ecosystem partners and Android application developers.

"Together with Lantronix, we are delivering a system-on-chip solution that enables manufacturers to quickly develop automotive electronics and get them to market by resolving inherent complexities in software firmware, middleware and applications. Together, our solution, coupled with Lantronix design services expertise and world-class hardware, gives automotive industry developers the ability to quick-start development with everything they need to meet the required production platform safety and security requirements," said Dan Mender, VP of Business Development at Green Hills Software.

Availability

The combined hardware and software platform from Lantronix and Green Hills for Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P processor is available today.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo and INTEGRITY, MULTI, and Multivisor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

