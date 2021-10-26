Experiential gifts are the best way to beat the stress of supply-chain issues and shipping concerns this season.

Gift Outside the Box: Virgin Experience Gifts launches holiday campaign in the US Experiential gifts are the best way to beat the stress of supply-chain issues and shipping concerns this season.

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of success across the pond, Virgin is launching its Virgin Experience Gifts holiday campaign in the US allowing people to "gift outside the box" this holiday season by establishing experiences as the top gift for any recipient. And it's just in time to offer a solution to supply shortages and shipping concerns.

Virgin Experience Gifts offers unique gifts for adventure-seekers. This ultimate helicopter tour offers a bird's eye view of all of Manhattan's historic sites and more.

Experiences as gifts has become more popular in the States. After the last year and a half, Americans have developed a greater appreciation for relationships, living life to the fullest and making memories with less priority on accumulating stuff. The Sitecore 2021 holiday trends report found 71% of people say they don't need more stuff and would prefer an experience this holiday.

From fancy foodie options to spa days, extravagant luxury stays, or once-in-a-lifetime adventures, Virgin Experience Gifts has the gift for the pickiest person, and nationwide coverage. This year more than ever, there are several reasons experiences will be a hot holiday gift trend:

Consumers want more thoughtful gifts

Experiential gifts are more thoughtful, unique, and personal. Sixty-one percent of consumers say they give gifts of experience because it creates a "special memory" and 55% say it's because they want to give a "unique" gift.

Avoid supply-chain issues

The 2021 holiday season will be plagued with supply shortages and backlogs due to labor shortages, delivery disruptions and logistical issues. Executives are encouraging shoppers to brace for delays and price hikes. The president of UPS said he expects the major supply-chain snags to continue into 2022.

Skip shipping concerns

Experts are also predicting longer, pricier shipping for a second year. Last year's shipping situation was dubbed #Shippagedon and 2021 isn't expected to be better.



When buying an experiential gift, skip shipping altogether by instantly printing or emailing the voucher directly to the recipient. Another perk is they never expire.

Richard Hurd-Wood, CEO of Virgin Experience Gifts, comments:

"Globally we are seeing a real shift towards experiences as the gift of choice as we ramp up to the holiday season. Sales have been up +50% against pre-pandemic levels, as people get back to doing the things they love, with extra value placed on time spent together.

"Virgin Experience Gifts has a gift for everyone. We understand the importance of finding unique and special gifts and making the whole process stress-free and flexible. Our free instant delivery options are ideal for both, allowing customers to delight family and friends with an imaginative gift.

From adventure to spa days, food and drink packages, and virtual options there's truly something perfect for everyone this holidays season."

About Virgin Experience Gifts

Virgin Experience Gifts offers a wide range of fully vetted experiences to ensure thoughtful, creative gifts the recipient will love. Formerly Cloud 9 Living, the company was acquired in March 2021 and is now part of the Virgin family. Virgin is a pioneer in the experience gifts category since 1988 and is currently the number one experience gift provider in the UK. The company joins the Virgin family of brands including Virgin Hotels, Virgin Voyages, Virgin Hyperloop, Virgin Galactic, and Virgin Orbit. Visit Virgin Experience Gifts to find out more.

Virgin Experience Gifts

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virgin Experience Gifts