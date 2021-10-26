Crown Aesthetics Announces SkinPen® Precision Ambassador Program In Celebration Of National Microneedling Day

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc. and the global leader in microneedling technology, has formally announced the launch of their SkinPen® Ambassador Program in conjunction with National Microneedling Day.

The SkinPen Ambassador Program presents current SkinPen providers with the opportunity to showcase their practice success and to share valuable insights and SkinPen results through social media. By participating, SkinPen ambassadors may be eligible for local media opportunities and the chance to have their patient results promoted globally. SkinPen's unparalleled safety and 96% patient satisfaction rating* are two of the many reasons why it's the microneedling device of choice for thousands of aesthetic experts across the globe.

"We are thrilled to officially roll out and announce our SkinPen Ambassador Program on National Microneedling Day," says Joe Proctor, President of Crown Aesthetics. "Power of voice is invaluable, so to have our network of trusted providers share the benefits of SkinPen will be incredibly rewarding for everyone. We look forward to collaborating with the best aesthetic practitioners in the industry and to advance their business and this program together."

SkinPen® Precision sets the standard for microneedling as the first microneedling system in the world cleared by the FDA as clinically proven to safely and effectively treat facial acne scars in patients ages 22 and up, and now also boasts an exciting expanded indication for treating wrinkles on the neck.1 SkinPen is also the only device on the market to have conducted over 90 validation studies to ensure quality, safety and performance and is available in over 30 countries with 10,000+ aesthetic practices worldwide performing SkinPen procedures on over 2 million patients.

1 SkinPen is clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles on the neck for Fitzpatrick skin types II - IV and to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults with all Fitzpatrick skin types aged 22 years and older.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol, Skinfuse®; and the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system, ProGen Advantage – are ideal "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

