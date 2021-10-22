DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, announced today that it has earned Energage's 2021 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence quarterly employer recognition awards in three categories: Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, and Remote Work.

All Star Wins 2021 National Culture Awards for Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, and Remote Work

The quarterly distinctions are an expansion of the prestigious annual awards – both regional and national. Last quarter, All Star earned awards for Compensation and Formal Training.

"Our people are truly remarkable," said Keith Shattuck, CEO of All Star. "We have been working remotely for over a year and half, and our caring, high-performance culture has continued to grow and flourish. That is testimony to our All Star family, who remain absolutely dedicated to providing 'Red Carpet' Service at every interaction. Our people's well-being is a top priority, and we are committed to providing them with the professional development they need to be successful."

Like all Top Workplaces awards, results are based solely on employee feedback from an anonymous, science-based employee engagement survey. Organizations are evaluated against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's 15 years of research and data from 7,000 organizations and 23 million surveys.

"Top workplaces are the ones that are thinking about the impact they're having on the people who make the work possible," said Dr. Tiffany Jana, founder/CEO of TMI Consulting and keynote speaker of the virtual event. "Professional development, employee involvement, making visible commitments … these things matter."

Shattuck added, "We are humbled by this recognition, and deeply grateful for our All Star family. Their positive feedback is truly meaningful to us."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions®

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

