Agway Energy Services, LLC, a Subsidiary of Suburban Propane, Announces Sponsorship Extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agway Energy Services, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suburban Propane, LP, proudly announces the extension and continuation of its partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2022 season. For over 20 years, Agway Energy has been providing natural gas and electricity supply, and energy-related services to customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the 2021-22 season with high expectations. We at Agway Energy Services hold ourselves to the same high standards and look forward to serving our customers and local communities in the State of Pennsylvania," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Agway Energy Services. "We are excited to continue our successful partnership with the Penguins on and off the ice for a 3rd straight year and wish them the best of luck."

The partnership includes in-arena signage, as well as live commercial reads during all regular-season games, website presence and game tickets. "The Penguins are thrilled to renew our relationship with Agway Energy for the 2021-22 season," said Mark Turley, Senior Director of Partnerships, Pittsburgh Penguins. "Agway has shown a commitment to our community by offering innovative promotions to reward its customers and our fans."

In the State of Pennsylvania, Agway Energy provides natural gas and electricity throughout the state. Customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the EnergyGuard™ repair program, offered as a standard benefit for all Agway Energy customers and depending on the commodity purchased, provides protection on customers' heating and central air conditioning systems, as well as their electric lines (subject to certain limits) just for being an Agway Energy customer. The protection plan is supported by a network of highly trained professionals that can be accessed 24-hours a day, seven days a week through Agway Energy's Customer Contact Center.

New customers can conveniently sign up to be a customer of Agway Energy Services by visiting www.agwayenergy.com/penguinstickets and be entered to win premium club tickets all season long.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

