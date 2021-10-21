RADA Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Release & Conference Call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

RADA's investor conference call to start at 9am ET / 3pm Israel
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) (TASE: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call later that same day, starting at 9:00 am ET.

Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US:        

1-888-723-3164

at 9:00 am Eastern Time

Israel:   

03-918-0610

at 3:00 pm Israel Time

International:   

+972-3-918-0610


A live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the RADA website at https://www.rada.com/corp/corporate-ir.html

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website at http://www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.

About RADA
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel, CFO

Tel: +972-76-538-6200   

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com


Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: 1 212 378 8040

rada@gkir.com

 

