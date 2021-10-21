The hospitality group, which is co-owned by two Italian-American brothers, will debut new South Florida locations of its popular pizzeria in November 2021 and Spring 2022

HYD (How Ya Doin') Hospitality Group Brings Peter's Pizzeria to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach The hospitality group, which is co-owned by two Italian-American brothers, will debut new South Florida locations of its popular pizzeria in November 2021 and Spring 2022

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2019 by Long Island born brothers Peter Izzo and Bobby Pokora, HYD (How Ya Doin') Hospitality Group—the group behind Peter's Pizzeria —is excited to announce that it will open two new locations of its famed pizza shop in South Florida. Debuting in Boca Raton in November 2021 and Pompano Beach in Spring 2022, these soon-to-be hotspots will be a natural extension of the brand, as the owners opened the first outpost of Peter's Pizzeria in Port St. Joe, Northwest Florida.

Credit: Peter's Pizzeria

Peter Izzo, Peter's Pizzeria co-founder and master pie maker (Pizzaiolo), has won the hearts of pizza lovers everywhere by cooking with both art and science. Each pie is topped with a house blend of fresh shredded mozzarella and dough made with a unique water filtration system using reverse osmosis to ensure the pizza is forged with water identical to his hometown. Additionally, while that dough "proofs" for nearly two days before use, Izzo perfects his sauces—simmering his marinara for 16+ hours.

Peter's passion for food and beverage hospitality began in his hometown of Long Island, NY, where grew up in an Italian household, where every evening was centered around coming together for a quality meal. Peter received a Bachelor's degree in Hospitality management, spent time living, working and studying abroad in Florence, Italy and his role as general manager of a New York restaurant that hosted 300+ guests daily motivated him to find ways to serve quality food at a price everyone could afford. Teaming up with his brother, Pokora, a fellow Italian-American and successful developer and investor, they knew they had the opportunity to create something great. After a series of local investments in Northwest Florida, the brothers decided to open the first Peter's Pizzeria at 101 Monument Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL, 34256.

"After Hurricane Michael, Port St. Joe suffered and we felt compelled to get involved in the community and help bring back its hospitality sector," said Pokora. "We had always dreamed of starting a family business, and we found that in Peter's Pizzeria. It's doubly exciting that we were able to launch one that paid homage to our family and our roots."

On top of that, being able to open Peter's Pizzeria in a small town like Port St. Joe, and then expand it to larger markets in the wake of a global pandemic, is a testament to just how much customers love Izzo's pies.

"We couldn't do any of this without our customers. It makes me so happy to see them repeatedly come back for our Sicilian Pie or Chicken Parmigiana," said Izzo. "Both Bobby and I believe it's critical to give customers great food at a quality price point. During a time when restaurants are struggling to stay open or make a full comeback, this has been our recipe for success and, dare we say, growth."

To bring HYD Hospitality Group to fruition, the team hired Miami-based DeepSleep Studio to lead all branding, website development, photography, video production and social media efforts. The interior design and architecture of both Peter's Pizzeria locations has been awarded to the award-winning Saladino Design Studios .

Peter's Pizzeria will open at 897 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL, 33432 in November 2021, and at 1166 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL, 33602 in Spring 2022. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

ABOUT HYD HOSPITALITY

HYD (How Ya Doin') Hospitality Group was founded in 2019 by two Italian-American brothers from Long Island, NY, Peter Izzo and Bobby Pokora. With the debut of Peter's Pizzeria, the duo has established a restaurant hospitality brand that offers customers authentic Italian-American service reminiscent of a time when every customer was treated like the most important person in the room. Peter's Pizzeria is dedicated to being the next generation of your neighborhood pizzeria, offering quality pizza, served by the slice. HYD Hospitality currently has one Peter's Pizzeria location in Port St. Joe, FL, and will add two new locations, in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, in Nov 2021 and Spring 2022. The group plans to expand nationally by late 2022.

ABOUT PETER IZZO

Peter Izzo started making pizzas out of his family's home in Long Island, NY at the age of 15. He has always been passionate about making Long Island, Italian-style, pizza which requires a lot of skill and attention. As a business owner, he is excited to be able to share his delicious pies with customers all over South Florida.

