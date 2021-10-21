The Home Depot Foundation continues partnership with Habitat for Humanity International with $2.5 million donation

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation recently renewed its long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity with a $2.5 million donation to support the nonprofit housing organization's efforts. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has contributed more than $28 million to help veterans and their families improve or build an affordable place to call home.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Habitat's Repair Corps, a national program funded by The Home Depot Foundation to conduct critical repairs of military veterans' homes. The program has served more than 1,400 veterans across the U.S. since it launched in 2011. In addition to Repair Corps, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, known as Team Depot, partners with local Habitat organizations across the country to build alongside veteran homeowners.

"We are grateful to The Home Depot Foundation for their continued support and for their commitment to ensuring that U.S. military veterans and their families have a safe place to call home," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "With their investment, we can work alongside more families to improve their housing conditions and create opportunities for stability and independence."

The Home Depot Foundation was the premier sponsor of the 2021 Habitat on the Hill legislative conference, an annual opportunity for Habitat homeowners, staff and advocates to meet with Congressional representatives in Washington and address the policies and systems that hinder access to safe and affordable housing. The Foundation has also provided grants to local Habitat organizations across the country for disaster recovery.



"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Habitat to ensure our veterans have access to safe and affordable housing. The Home Depot Foundation is deeply committed to supporting the housing needs of our military veterans and their families," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "In the year ahead, we look forward to continuing to work alongside Habitat to complete critical home repairs for veterans in communities across the nation."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

