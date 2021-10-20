Nestlé Introduces Rallies Nut Butter Bombs to Break the Afternoon Slump

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestlé announced the launch of Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs, a chilled snacking product boasting bold flavors, real creamy nut butters and rich, premium chocolate. For the long days that deserve a reward, or as a bit of encouragement to keep powering through, Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are the perfect pick-me-up to rally out of a slump. The product includes real chocolate and real peanut, almond, and cashew nut butters, making Nestlé Rallies a treat that satisfies sweet cravings with less added sugar than the leading chocolate nut butter indulgence.1

With no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are chilled to maintain freshness and flavor. The treat provides additional snacking options for those shopping the perimeter like the produce and dairy sections of the store. Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are now available in two delicious flavors, Brownie Almond Butter and Salted Cashew Butter, with a third, Raspberry Peanut Butter, to be released in early 2022:

Brownie Almond Butter : filled with rich dark chocolate, almond butter, and crunchy almond pieces, these nut butter bombs are complemented by a creamy milk chocolate shell.

Salted Cashew Butter: this salty, sweet treat features a smooth blend of cashew butter covered in a rich, premium dark chocolate.

Raspberry Peanut Butter: dark chocolate coating balances the creamy peanut butter center dotted with raspberry pieces.

"Between family, work, and the stress of their daily lives, consumers are struggling to find opportunities and ways to prioritize themselves throughout the day. 74% of consumers say "treating oneself" is the main driver of comfort snacking to combat slumps in their busy lifestyles.2 Eventually, we all need a 'pick me up,'" said Michael Darman, innovation manager at Nestlé USA. "Nestlé Rallies offers a delicious treat with less added sugar than consumers are used to finding in similar snacks. The indulgence is a grab-and-go option and a fresh, elevated take on a traditional treat. From the initial bite into the chilled chocolate shell to the rich, smooth textures of the nut butter filling, we're providing a treat that combines delicious ingredients to help consumers take on their day."

Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs can now be found in the refrigerated section of select Hy-Vee stores, with nationwide availability online for consumers to purchase at NestleRallies.com. In-store distribution will continue to increase in the coming months. One package of Nestlé Rallies contains three individual bite-sized chocolaty, nut butter bombs, and comes at a suggested retail price of $2.49. Larger boxes containing six packages are available on the Nestlé Rallies website for $19.99.

1 "40% fewer added sugars than the leading nut butter chocolate candy. Nestlé Rallies Cashew Nut Butter Bomb has 12g of added sugars per 40g serving vs. 20g added sugars per 42g serving in the leading nut butter chocolate candy."

2 Hartman Group: Snacking 2020: Emerging, Evolving and Disrupted

