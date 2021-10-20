Automation Anywhere Launches New Contact Center Solution, Empowering Enterprises To Deliver Better Service, Faster Enterprises can scale with cloud-native automation integrated with contact centers powered by Genesys and Google to speed delivery of services and reduce customer hold times

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in intelligent automation today introduced Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers, a cloud-native, AI-driven automation solution that empowers enterprises to deliver better customer service faster.



Today, customers engage with contact service agents over an ever-growing number of digital channels. At the same time, organizations want to empower agents with a complete view of the customer. But the reality is complicated as call center agents, whether virtual or human, must navigate apps, data sources, and multiple systems before they have the appropriate information required to respond.



Intelligently Automating Away 'Hold Please'



"The last thing today's leading brands want to do is ask a customer to 'hold please,' while service teams scramble to find account details, order history, or other information they need to quickly solve a customer problem," said Mike Micucci, Chief Operating Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Our cloud-native automation platform works with all contact center platforms to connect data and automate manual processes, empowering agents to solve problems, faster."



Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers enables agents to become more efficient in finding, retrieving, and updating information, as well as executing client transactions quickly and accurately to speed delivery of services while reducing hold times. The solution is built on top of Automation 360 , the world's leading cloud-native RPA platform, and includes AARI , a smart, no-code, easy-to-use interface that allows business users to automate tasks and interactions across multiple systems.



With AARI, a personal robotic assistant offering a single pane of glass for all automations, the solution can scale to support thousands of live or virtual agents and offers additional features, that:

(PRNewsfoto/Automation Anywhere)

Simplify live agent experiences: Automation 360 automates connections across multiple systems of record, including CRM, customer interactions, payment history, and authentications to provide the agent with a complete view of the customer. AARI enables backend automation to speed workflows, update records, and escalations.

Speed response time of virtual agents with complete data: Intelligent automation collects data from modern and legacy systems to speed virtual agent response time to customer questions, addresses more complex inquiries accurately, and provides AI-recommended next-best actions. Virtual agents can go beyond simply answering questions to resolving end-to-end customer cases without human agent intervention.

Connect and scale across existing systems: Automation 360 connects and supports integrations for Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI), and Genesys Cloud CX offering an increasing degree of flexibility to connect the dots for agents hamstrung by complexity.

Lower Response Times, Shorter Average Handling Times, and Higher Case Capacity

Enterprises that have already deployed Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers have been able to reduce customer response times, lower Average Handling Times (AHTs), and increase agent case capacity while enhancing customer experiences.

"Using Automation Anywhere to automate our contact center operations has allowed us to improve our average customer call handling times with superior data accuracy, and increase our transactions," said Manish Pandya, Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation for TaskUs , a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience (CX) to innovative and disruptive companies worldwide. "By automating account verification, case summary notes, next-step guidance, and post-call follow-up, we've improved the customer experience."

"Next-generation call centers need to support the scale of customer-facing operations while preserving the sense of personal touch and quality communications," said Amit Zavery, VP and Head of Platform, Google Cloud. "Through our partnership with Automation Anywhere and integration with Apigee we enable virtual agents to hold intelligent customer conversations that are informed by data gathered in the background from multiple processes and systems."



The new solution is available worldwide beginning today from Automation Anywhere and its global partner organization. For more information, go to https://www.automationanywhere.com/solutions/contact-center .



Interact with Automation Anywhere:

automationanywhere.com Visit our website:

@AutomationAnywh Follow us on Twitter:

https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/ Explore with us on Instagram:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere Connect with us on LinkedIn:

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the world's #1 cloud automation platform, delivering intelligent RPA solutions across all industries in 90+ countries to automate end-to-end business processes, for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .



Automation Anywhere, Automation 360, and AARI are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Automation Anywhere