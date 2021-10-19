Workpuls Announces $2,500 Scholarship Program for College Students

The new scholarship program is inspired by Workpuls founder and CEO Ivan Petrovic's experience launching software as a college student.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing workforce and productivity software company Workpuls today announced a new scholarship program for college students who have ambitions to break into the tech industry.

Workpuls Scholarship Program

The motivation behind the scholarship program is to help support college students who want to work in the tech industry or launch their own start-up. A cause inspired by Workpuls founder and CEO Ivan Petrovic's personal experience launching software as a teenager in college.

Through the program, scholarships of $2,500 will be awarded twice-yearly to college students based in the USA, UK and EU. The program is open to students who are currently enrolled in technical, IT, or non-technical (e.g. marketing or business) programs with a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Having taught himself to code in his bedroom as a teenager, Mr. Petrovic created the first of many software products as a college student, before launching Workpuls in his early twenties. Workpuls has since grown to 100,000-plus users and a team of more than 50 employees.

Mr. Petrovic said his own experience as a college student trying to break into the tech industry helped inspire the scholarship program.

"I built my first market-ready software while in college, so I know firsthand the importance of supporting and giving students a head start," Mr. Petrovic said.

"Between the late nights spent coding, my studies, part-time work, and trying to get my foot in the door in the tech industry, I wish I'd more support as a college student. The aim of this scholarship is to provide a level of extra support.

"Many of tomorrow's leaders, builders and innovators are today's college students, and we're excited to help contribute to the early stages of their journeys."

The scholarship selection process requires applicants to submit an essay detailing their ambitions and vision for the tech industry. Applications are judged based on merit, academic performance, financial need, community involvement, extracurricular contribution, and essay quality.

Applications for the current scholarship close on November 31, 2021.

For more information about the Workpuls Scholarship Program, or to apply, visit: https://www.workpuls.com/scholarship

About Workpuls

Workpuls is a privacy-first employee monitoring software and time tracking software that helps organizations understand how their teams do their best work and build better work environments.

Workpuls' monitoring software for employees is used by 1,300+ global companies and 100,000+ users daily. Through immediate visibility and valuable insights, major companies like Office Depot, Grammarly and Allstate depend on Workpuls to drive productivity, benchmark performance, and improve efficiency.

Contact:

Sebastian Kipman

sebastian.kipman@workpuls.com

+1 (415) 704 3737

