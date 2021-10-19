Willow teams up with The Dairy Fairy® to create its first-ever co-branded bra that is exclusively designed for nursing and pumping with Willow

Willow® Introduces the Perfect Pumping Bra to Give Moms Ultimate Support When Pumping with Willow Willow teams up with The Dairy Fairy® to create its first-ever co-branded bra that is exclusively designed for nursing and pumping with Willow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Willow ®, the company that forever changed the way moms pump with the world's first and only leak-proof in-bra wearable breast pump, unveils its Perfect Pumping Bra, designed by The Dairy Fairy® . The bra is exclusively designed for the Willow pump to give moms exceptional comfort, support, and the perfect fit to help her have the best pumping experience possible.

With wearable pumps, the proper bra fit can help to maximize mom's milk flow and comfort. The Willow™ Perfect Pumping Bra features unique, patent-pending double extender clips, adjustable straps, a customizable mesh panel, and elegant lace detailing. In addition, the wire-free bra's premium fabric is machine washable and stretchy, yet structured to secure the Willow pump for an optimal pumping experience. Mothers can completely customize the bra to seamlessly transition from hands-free pumping to nursing to everyday wear.

The Willow Perfect Pumping Bra is available now in two colors, Champagne and Black, at onewillow.com for $59.00. To help moms find their best fit, the bra comes in extended size inclusivity with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL to petite plus.

"We are so thrilled to announce to moms that we heard their requests for a bra that perfectly fits their wearable pump and we are officially unveiling the Perfect Pumping Bra," said Willow CEO, Laura Chambers. "With a continued focus to use innovation to thoughtfully create products that work for mom's real life, we're offering a reliable, comfortable yet stylish bra that will also have a positive impact on her pumping journey."

The Willow Perfect Pumping Bra continues the company's focus to deliver solutions for new moms, who have often been ignored by product development and design for far too long. The bra launch also marks the first co-branded nursing and pumping bra designed by The Dairy Fairy, creator of feminine and functional pumping bras and ingenious intimates for mama's milk.

"Willow and The Dairy Fairy are both rooted in innovation and practicality, making this such an authentic and natural collaboration," said The Dairy Fairy Founder, Emily Ironi. "We are excited to partner with Willow, the pioneer in offering smart and intuitive pumps, to create a bra that gives moms a gift of time, ease, and femininity to boot!"

To learn more about Willow, visit onewillow.com and follow on Instagram @WillowPump , Facebook and YouTube .

About Willow®:

Founded in 2014, Willow® forever changed the way women pump with the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump that enabled moms to be completely mobile while pumping. The Willow Wearable Breast Pump ditches the long tubes, cords, dangling bottles and loud sucking sounds so moms can pump wherever their day takes them. Learn more at onewillow.com

About The Dairy Fairy®:

Founded in 2012, The Dairy Fairy® is the one-stop-shop, size-inclusive, premium pumping and nursing bra company. Emily Ironi, Founder of The Dairy Fairy, started the company with a simple concept: to design elegant, quality intimates that would allow nursing and pumping hands free, ensuring great comfort and fit – that made women feel feminine and beautiful during a time when their bodies are changing. The brand's mission is to be a first choice for mothers looking for beautiful, premium intimates that accommodate wearable pumps and allow moms to carry on their busy lifestyles. Ingenious intimates for mama's milk. Learn more at thedairyfairy.com

Media Contacts:

Willow: Kari Dahl, Willow@sunshinesachs.com

The Dairy Fairy: Michelle De Conto, michelle@thedairyfairy.com

Introducing the Willow™ Perfect Pumping Bra designed by The Dairy Fairy® to give moms exceptional comfort, support, and the perfect fit for the best pumping experience possible.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Willow