Salesforce Veteran Brian Weinberger Joins Cube, Next-Generation Real-Time FP&A Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Salesforce Executive Brian Weinberger to join Cube Software , a leading FP&A SaaS platform, as SVP of Sales.

Brian Weinberger, SVP of Sales at Cube

"Cube unlocks everything that was challenging about scaling a spreadsheet ... at the fast speed everyone expects."

Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) is the mission-critical process by which companies analyze their performance and outline their financial future. FP&A helps businesses make judicious resource allocations in service of faster strategic decisions.

That said, more than 80% of businesses use disconnected spreadsheets for strategic FP&A work (forward-looking planning, analysis, and reporting). Analysts spend 75% of their time on manual tasks like finding and consolidating data, leaving only 25% for strategic work.

That makes it hard for FP&A teams to achieve their goals.

Cube helps FP&A professionals reclaim their time so they can focus on strategy. Weinberger says Cube "unlocks everything that was challenging about scaling a spreadsheet, such as fetching the appropriate data and guaranteeing security and governance, at the fast speed everyone expects."

As a Salesforce, Segment, and Yext veteran, Weinberger brings 26 years of SaaS sales experience to Cube. He wants to triple Cube's sales team in the next 6 months. "My goal is for Cube to become a destination brand for software sales professionals," he says.

"Brian is no stranger to industry innovators," says Cube CEO & Co-Founder Christina Ross. "I couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team to guide Cube through its next phase of growth."

Ross hopes to revolutionize how top finance companies perform FP&A: "I built Cube because I believe in the power and the future of strategic FP&A," she says. "When done right, FP&A is the ultimate business storyteller and soothsayer: telling the story of the past and helping to write the story for the future."

Cube's Series A backers include Mayfield, with participation from Bonfire Ventures and Operator Collective. Cube's investors also include current and former executives from Anaplan, Planful (née Host Analytics), Carta, and Rent the Runway.

