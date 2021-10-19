Over a Third of U.S. Consumers Will Adopt Cultured Meat When Launched, Says New Survey from Future Meat Technologies

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Meat Technologies , a leading start up developing innovative technology to produce cultured meat, unveiled new research findings revealing compelling insights on American consumer preferences around cultured meat.

In partnership with Provoke Insights, Future Meat Technologies surveyed 2,016 American consumers to better understand awareness of and preferences around cultured meat. Key findings from the research include:

Over one in three U.S. consumers surveyed plan to adopt cultured meat into their diet when launched

58% of respondents had a general awareness of cultured meat

"Cultured meat" is the preferred term by US consumers, closely followed by "cultivated meat" – as opposed to "cell based meat" or "cell cultured meat"

Over 50% of respondents have actively changed their diets to become more "conscious," meaning they've adopted a specific type of dietary regimen

"Cultured meat is closer than ever to the market. As leader in this new industry, it is on us to not only create the product, but also to help the market get familiar with it, mitigate concerns and make it accessible to end consumers," said Rom Kshuk, chief executive officer of Future Meat Technologies.

Consumer and public education are key focus areas for Future Meat Technologies. Most recently, the company published a new marketing video to invite potential future consumers to learn about the product and overall impact that cultured meat can have from an environmental perspective.

"Consumers appreciate great food, but they also believe science is key to advancing environmental and animal welfare issues. With over 50% of consumers already changing how they eat to have a more conscious diet, we know this is not lip service – the potential is there," said Liat Kaplan, vice president of marketing and growth at Future Meat Technologies.

The survey was distributed in July 2021 among those ages 18-50 who live in coastal states with a $45K+ annual household income. Two-thousand sixteen respondents completed the survey. A random stratified sample methodology was used to ensure a high degree of representation of this group in the United States population (geographic location, household income, age, gender and ethnicity). Statistical differences between subgroups were tested at a 95% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.18%

To learn more about Future Meat Technologies, please visit its website: www.future-meat.com .

About Future Meat Technologies:

Future Meat Technologies is a food-tech company developing a distributive platform for the cost-efficient, GMO-free production of meat directly from animal cells, without the need to raise or harvest animals. Future Meat Technologies products are delicious, healthy and safe offering a vision of sustainable cost-effective agriculture to meet the protein demands of future generations. The technology is based on the award-winning work of Prof. Yaakov Nahmias at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Founded in 2018, Future Meat's headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel.

