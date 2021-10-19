Fanfix Announces New App on Creator Economy Platform Koji New App Brings the Power of the Premium Subscription Platform Directly to Creators' Link in Bios

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanfix, a creator economy startup offering a fresh take on exclusive content platforms, today announced the launch of its new Koji Link in Bio app. The app gives creators the ability to grow their Fanfix subscriber base directly from their Link in Bio.

"Fanfix is disrupting the power of large social media conglomerates and shifting it back to the creators who make those platforms successful. We give creators a way to earn money doing what they love and give followers an exclusive and premium experience with their favorite creators. By bringing Fanfix to Koji's App Store, we are making it even easier for creators to promote and monetize exclusive content across their many social media accounts and reach even more of their fans," said Harry Gestetner, Fanfix co-CEO.

The new Fanfix app offers creators the ability to link their Fanfix account to their Link in Bio where their followers can preview the available posts and subscribe to receive exclusive fan perks (like sneak previews, behind-the-scenes, content, and exclusive merch codes) on the spot.

"We're very excited that Fanfix has launched an app on the Koji App Store. Koji is proud to support companies that share our vision for the future of the creator economy: giving creators the tools and resources to build more streams of income from their hard work, enabling creators to build bespoke workflows that serve their needs and their followers, and ultimately having more resources to invest in their creativity," said Grant Long, Koji Head of Growth.

Fanfix is a new Creator Economy startup which launched in August 2021, co-founded by social media star Cameron Dallas. It provides a clean, premium subscription platform that lets fans access exclusive content while supporting their favorite creators. Fanfix enables creators to monetize their followings and connect with their fans on a whole new level, while maintaining full control along the way. Creators can upload blogs, exclusive photos and videos, drop their guides, provide early access to new releases/giveaways and much more.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

