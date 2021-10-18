InnerScope Hearing Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 4th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND), based in Roseville, California, today announced that Matthew Moore, InnerScope's President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 4th.

DATE: November 4th, 2021

TIME: 4 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3vbzc3X

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope is a leading manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing products and personal sound amplifier products (PSAPs), dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's products and business model break through persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions. With its recent acquisitions of iHEAR Medical and Hearing Assist, InnerScope is poised to expand its leadership in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market with innovative hearing products offered to consumers at a fraction of the cost of conventional hearing aids sold in hearing aid centers. For more information, please visit www.innd.com.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates" and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks; a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled; and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions, and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

