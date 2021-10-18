The Ion District To Host Industry Day To Connect Minority and Women-Owned Businesses To District Contracting Opportunities Local businesses are invited to The Ion to learn about 20+ project opportunities valued at $15 million in total

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 27, the Ion District and MPact Strategic Consulting will host an Industry Day featuring subcontracting opportunities with Gilbane Building Company to connect Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) to project opportunities in the Ion District.

MWBE firms are invited to learn about the 20+ project and construction opportunities, which combine to make up $15 million of potential contracting work. Taking place at The Ion , Houston's collaborative innovation hub, the Ion District and Gilbane will welcome MWBE firms to secure bidding opportunities which will be part of the effort to grow the District into a fully realized community in the coming years.

"Industry Days are a great tool to build awareness about subcontracting opportunities that are available to MWBEs, as well as engage businesses in a way that leads to the development of meaningful working relationships," said Henry Castro, Senior Project Engineer at Gilbane.

Robin Owens, Project Manager, MPact Strategic Consulting said a key commitment of the Ion District is to extend opportunities for MWBE firms to take part in building and maintaining all parts of the District. She added that Industry Day is, "laying the foundation to engage MWBE firms and ultimately strengthen their economic resiliency and competitiveness through contracting opportunities."

How To Get Involved:

Industry Day will be held on October 27 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT, and registration for the event can be found here . Participation is limited to two representatives per firm and registration closes on October 20. Participating firms will receive information about upcoming bid opportunities for The Ion Garage in mid-November. A brief agenda followed by a sampling of bid opportunities can be found below (a full list of bid opportunities is available at: https://www.houinnovate.com/opportunities/ ).

Industry Day Agenda:

Discussion of The District Garage Construction

Vendor Opportunities

Q&A Session

A Tour of the Ion District

Opportunities: Pavers; Landscaping Planter; Masonry; Stone; Structural Steel; Trellis Panels; Fiberglass Panels; Rough Carpentry; Wood Ceilings; Waterproofing & Roofing Metal Panels; Doors & Glazing; Overhead Doors; Glass Handrails; Drywall; Insulation; Painting; Lobby Floors; Signage; Specialties; Parking Guidance System; and Parking Equipment.

About The Ion District

The Ion District is an intentionally accessible, walkable and integrated urban community. It spans 12 city blocks in Houston's Midtown, where people, ideas, and businesses thrive. Initiated by Rice University, the Ion District energizes a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future. At actively programmed events and spontaneous everyday moments, the Ion District invites residents, start-ups, corporate, academic, and civic leaders to unite, explore, and create opportunity together.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com.

About MPACT Strategic Consulting

MPACT Strategic Consulting serves as the diversity and inclusion consultants for Rice Management Company. MPACT works collaboratively with clients to plan, design and implement programs and strategies that lead to better outcomes. Our team of professionals provides relevant experience and expertise to assist clients to implement solutions that are sustainable, based on best practices, and employ rigorous strategic analysis and innovation. Our team provides national capacity and capabilities that have led us to be trusted advisors that excel at planning, program management and deep technical assistance.

