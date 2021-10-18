Dada Now Introduced On-demand Delivery Solutions for Chain Merchants at 2021 CFLP China E-commerce Logistics Conference

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Now, the leading on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) was invited to attend 2021 China E-commerce Logistics Conference and China On-demand Logistics Industry Summit hosted by China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) in Shanghai, and shared industry insights at the event. Mr. Mingyang Zhu, Head of Key Account Business at Dada Now, delivered a speech entitled "Practice and Innovation of On-demand Delivery Service in Diversified Scenarios".

Mingyang Zhu discussed Dada’s on-demand delivery solutions for chain merchants at CFLP China E-commerce Logistics Conference

Mr. Zhu introduced that based on continuous practice and innovations of logistics, Dada Now has rolled out four on-demand delivery solutions for chain merchants, including the Instant Delivery, Speedy Delivery, Intra-city Delivery, and Dedicated delivery solutions, which help chain merchants achieve optimal performance in cost, efficiency and experience.

In particular, Instant Delivery refers to the service model that stationed delivery riders play the key role and online orders are delivered within 30 minutes and a distance of 2 kilometers. It is suitable for merchants which require high-quality delivery services such as chain restaurants and drugstores. Speedy Delivery is a service delivering products within one hour and a distance of 5 kilometers through stationed and crowdsourcing delivery riders. It meets the needs of supermarkets, catering restaurants, convenience stores, and fresh food merchants. Intra-city Delivery provides long-distance delivery service across the city based on merchants' needs.

In 2019, Dada Now launched the Dedicated Delivery, a customized service program for chain merchants. Through intelligent analysis of online order fulfillment, Dada Now allocates delivery capacity under different scenarios, according to different merchants and stores' requirements for delivery time, quantity, order categories, and peak times. Meanwhile, the platform also provides a customized service system and specialized operation team for merchants. To data, Dada Now's Dedicated Delivery has been serving many well-known chain merchants in China, such as Walmart, Sam's Club, CR Vanguard, Kungfu, and LBX Pharmacy.

This September, Dada Now officially announced the launch of its open digital logistics platform, Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System. Based on Dada Now's self-developed Smart Logistics System and Big Data Platform, it provides integrated delivery solutions, including operation platform, merchant application, rider application, to empower retail chain brands and delivery service providers to improve their delivery and management efficiency. More than 100 merchants, that operate proprietary delivery teams or need delivery services, have adopted this system to match their omni-channel orders, manage delivery capacity and dispatch orders.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

