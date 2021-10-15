Dana Edwards, Pharma and Healthcare Thought Leader and Sales Executive, Joins Circuit Clinical as Chief Commercial Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major milestone in the company's history, seasoned sales executive Dana Edwards has joined Circuit Clinical as its first Chief Commercial Officer. The addition of a proven clinical trials sales leader with years of experience in patient engagement, product strategy, and go-to-market leadership further accelerates Circuit Clinical's national scale. Dana previously held senior leadership roles in Clinical Technology Sales, Patient Recruitment and Retention, and Go-to-market Strategy.

"Dana brings a foundational knowledge of the participant journey and a mastery in creating value at the intersection of clinical trials, technology, and healthcare," notes Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of Circuit Clinical. "Dana will coordinate our network expansion, business development, and TrialJourney positioning and actions to ensure we deliver real solutions for our highly innovative CRO and Sponsor clients."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Dana will be guiding the leadership and business development teams in creating commercial strategies to drive revenue, expanding Circuit Clinical's network of health systems and physicians, engaging industry stakeholders within pharma and CROs, and positioning products for Circuit Clinical's suite of solutions–including TrialJourney™ and MD Prescreen™. She joins the team during an optimal phase of the company's growth cycle, as Circuit Clinical is experiencing rapid national network expansion with a focus on enhancing access, inclusion, and experience for clinical trial participants.

"I am honored to join the dynamic Circuit Clinical team and work together to make clinical research a care option for all patients. From the moment I met this organization, I knew that they were on to something unique and truly transformative within the clinical trial and pharma landscape," said Dana. "Circuit Clinical's integrated research organization coupled with TrialJourney's patient experience technology uniquely positions this team to achieve this critical mission. I am thrilled to lead this team and to utilize my skillset in bringing Circuit Clinical into its next phase of growth."

About Circuit Clinical :

Circuit Clinical®, one of the largest integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and their patients find, conduct, and participate in clinical research. They deliver clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, trialjourney.com .

