Thirty Madison hires CTO Matthew Mengerink to scale technology behind chronic care, drive efficiency

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Thirty Madison)

Key Takeaways:

Mengerink joins Thirty Madison with over 20 years of experience leading technology departments at Uber, YouTube, eBay, and PayPal

With Mengerink onboard, Thirty Madison focuses on scaling its tech platform to drive efficiency across the business

The company plans to launch new offerings in 2022 to reach more people with chronic conditions

Thirty Madison , the premier healthcare company for people with chronic conditions, announced today the hiring of Matthew Mengerink, the company's first Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Mengerink will lead nearly 100 technologists on Thirty Madison's product, product design, data, and engineering teams to deliver a high scale, digital platform that delivers innovative and affordable care for Americans with chronic conditions.

Mengerink joins from Uber, where he previously served as Vice President of the Core Infrastructure Engineering group. With over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, spanning from startups to complex global Fortune 500 leaders, Mengerink brings a high level of expertise in driving forward technology functions and solutions. The new CTO hire demonstrates Thirty Madison's focus on attracting world class talent across its technology team, laying the foundation to enter into new conditions set to launch in 2022.

"We have the opportunity to revolutionize chronic care to help millions of people live better, happier lives," said Mengerink. "We're bringing personalized, specialty care to those who need it most — and we're innovating in ways the current healthcare system hasn't seen before with a strategic focus on making the patient experience better every single day. I look forward to working alongside this team of brilliant engineers to completely transform patient care."

In addition to Mengerink, the company has also brought in two new Vice Presidents of Product: Katie Tomezsko to serve as VP of Product on Brand to lead product strategy across the business and Kenny Pate to serve as VP of Product on Platform to scale technologies, clinical efficacy, and align Thirty Madison to the broader healthcare ecosystem.

"We're committed to growing while improving the quality of care," said Steve Gutentag, CEO and Co-Founder of Thirty Madison. "Our brands have a personalized, consumer-friendly approach that is uniquely combined with better health outcomes for patients, regardless of where they are in their care journey. As we build new brands across chronic conditions, scaling our technological capabilities will only make our offerings more efficient and more seamless for the people we serve."

Thirty Madison has brought in leaders from healthcare, technology, and consumer-focused businesses to drive the company's growth and build a best-in-class service offering. With four core business units today — Keeps for men's hair loss, Evens for gastrointestinal conditions, Cove for migraine, and Picnic for allergies — the company plans to provide at least one service offering relevant to every person in the U.S. by 2023.

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison is the premier healthcare company for people living with chronic conditions. Thirty Madison's unique care model delivers accessible, affordable care, and superior outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients. This specialized care model is powered by the company's proprietary platform: the technology, services, and physical infrastructure needed to provide high-quality care to an increasing number of patients. With Keeps for men's hair loss, Evens for gastrointestinal conditions, Cove for migraine, and Picnic for allergies, Thirty Madison offers an extensible solution that best serves patients across the vast spectrum of chronic conditions. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thirty Madison