Stellantis Showcases Multiple Displays at the 2021 Miami International Auto Show

Camp Jeep® returns to the show with a 25,000-square-foot outdoor exhibit offering the ultimate off-road experience

Jeep brand showcases several new additions to its award-winning lineup, including the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and new 2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer return as premium extensions of the Jeep brand while continuing their legacy as the original premium SUVs

Alfa Romeo to showcase the Stelvio featuring best-in-class performance and seductive Italian style now coupled with premium interior enhancements

Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer unprecedented functionality and style for buyers

Dodge brand showcases the Durango SRT – the ultimate no-compromise SUV

FIAT brand display features the fun-to-drive 2021 Fiat 500X

Ram Truck display showcases the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, the apex predator of the truck world

Stellantis will roll into the Miami International Auto Show, beginning Oct. 16, with a variety of displays and interactive experiences featuring the popular Camp Jeep® off-road experience and the newest members of the Jeep family, the 2022 Wagoneer, the premium extension of the Jeep brand, and the 2022 Jeep Compass. Stellantis displays will also feature vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT and Ram.

Camp Jeep

The Jeep brand is returning to the show with Camp Jeep, a unique, interactive, off-road experience for consumers. The 25,000-square-foot outdoor exhibit will give auto show attendees a chance to experience the extreme off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles without having to leave Miami Beach.

The exhibit features a thrilling "can't miss" hill climb where passengers experience traction capabilities while climbing the 13-foot high, 35-degree Jeep Mountain, the icon of the ride. Riders are over 17 feet off the ground when they sit on top of Jeep Mountain. Camp Jeep will be making its 11th appearance at the Miami International Auto Show. Since 2006, more than 160,000 Miami Auto Show attendees have experienced Camp Jeep. Since 2004, more than 2.8 million guests have experienced Camp jeep at more than 165 events in the U.S.

Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand returns to the Miami International Auto Show, celebrating its 80th anniversary, with the newest members of the Jeep brand family, including the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L and the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The Jeep Grand Cherokee expands into three-row form for the first time as the Grand Cherokee L, breaking new ground in exceptional performance, comfort and functionality while continuing its legacy as the most awarded and celebrated SUV ever, with legendary 4x4 capability, improved on-road refinement and premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out. The state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee L features more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including advanced driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras, plus next-generation technologies, including 10-inch digital screens, Uconnect 5 with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, windshield head-up display, digital rearview mirror, rear-seat monitoring camera and a premium 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.

The Jeep Wrangler lineup will include the 375-horsepower Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid that offers 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and 21 miles of all-electric range for daily commutes while providing nearly silent, zero-emission, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The new 2022 Jeep Compass will also be on display. Redesigned from the inside out, Compass delivers Jeep 4x4 off-road capability, premium on-road manners, authentic styling, an all-new modern interior, plus the most safety and advanced technology features in its class.

Wagoneer

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer return as premium extensions of the Jeep brand while continuing their legacy as the original premium SUVs. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors, with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and modern-day appointments, including available genuine handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood trim, Palermo leather-trimmed seating with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles and door panels with accent stitching. The interiors of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are designed to support active customers' lifestyles, with best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, third-row headroom and second- and third-row legroom, as well as the most cargo volume behind the third row.

The 2022 Wagoneer uses the proven 5.7-liter, 392-horsepower, V-8 engine fitted with the next-generation 48-volt eTorque hybrid as standard equipment. The 2022 Grand Wagoneer is powered by the potent and smooth 6.4-liter, 471-horsepower, V-8 engine. Both engines deliver premium performance and drivability and, when equipped properly, best-in-class towing capabilities of up to 10,000 lbs. The technologically advanced Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer next-generation innovations, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system, digital rearview mirror, exclusive rear seat monitoring camera, head-up display, frameless digital cluster, premium McIntosh audio system, 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, Fire TV for Auto and up to 75 inches of total digital screen area.

Alfa Romeo Brand

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV embodies Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit, delivering race-inspired performance with seductive Italian style, advanced technologies and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) systems. The Stelvio sets the benchmark for performance in its segment by providing an exhilarating driving experience and includes new standard equipment, such as dual-pane sunroof and navigation on Ti and Ti Sport trims, and a limited-slip differential and dark exhaust on Ti Sport.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler Pacifica and the Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort, convenience and driver assistance technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the segment's first and only plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, offering more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, an electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

Dodge Brand

The 2021 Dodge Durango – the ultimate "no-compromise" SUV and Charger of the three-row SUV segment – raises the bar for 2021 with aggressive exterior styling, an interior with a Challenger-inspired driver-centric cockpit, five-times-faster Uconnect 5 on the largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen, which houses the SRT Performance Pages, and more performance than ever with six distinct models – SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – the most powerful SUV ever.

FIAT Brand

The Fiat display will include the 2021 Fiat 500X, which delivers the Italian design and engaging driving dynamics synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers an advanced AWD system standard and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features. The fun-to-drive compact features a 1.3-liter, direct-injection, turbocharged four-cylinder engine for improved performance and fuel economy. A standard nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system contribute to fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon (mpg) highway.

Ram Truck Brand

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX takes center stage for the Ram Truck brand as the apex predator of the truck world, cementing Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower, supercharged, 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed of 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

Miami International Auto Show

The Miami International Auto Show has entertained south Floridians by presenting one of the nation's premier automotive expositions each fall showcasing what's new in the auto industry, as well as offering thrill rides, simulators, classic cars and much more. There is no better backdrop at any other auto show in the U.S. than Miami Beach's famed Ocean Drive for the Miami Auto Show which made its debut in 1971. Miami International Auto Show 2021 runs October 16-24 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

