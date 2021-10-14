LUXXFOLIO Accepts Delivery of Additional Miners - Hash Rate Up 144% since September 1

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH) announces it has accepted delivery of an additional 75 Bitmain S19J Pro Miners ("Miners") through a swap agreement with our strategic partner.

LUXXFOLIO now has a total of 1,296 Miners currently operating at 122 PH/s, an increase in hash rate of 144% since the beginning of September. At current mining rates, excluding its Ethereum (ETH) production, LUXXFOLIO is earning approximately 22-24 Bitcoin per month from its mining operations

Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO commented, "This acceleration of our near-term revenues reflects the nimbleness required to execute in the cryptocurrency industry. Our team continues to look for cashflow improvements, monetize our power infrastructure and find a supply of current generation miners."

In addition, we are pleased to report that 2,172,840 of the 2,500,000 warrants that were set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021, were exercised at a price of $0.40 per warrant into common shares of the Company. This exercise injected a total of $869,136 of cash into the treasury, providing the Company with additional flexibility to maximize our Bitcoin reserves while we continue to invest in additional mining resources.

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates

Q4 2021: 225 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 600 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States running off mostly renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

