CoinTickr - Real-Time Cryptocurrency Tracker On Your Desk Developed in partnership with CoinStats -- one of the leading crypto portfolio management platforms with over 3,000,000 users

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinTickr debuts its highly anticipated crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, smashing the initial funding goal of USD x in just x minutes. This marks the fastest funding boom among all crypto tracking devices in crowdfunding history.

CoinTickr partnered with CoinStats to bring crypto users with a more convenient asset tracking solution — the minimalist and portable IoT gadget that displays the real-time price changes of cryptocurrency in front of your eyes, so you don't have to stress check your phone every second. The minimalist display keeps everything you need to know a glance away - so you can focus on the task at hand.

The CoinTickr strikes the perfect balance between minimalism and enhanced functionality. Every data point of CoinTickr is powered directly by CoinStats' live database of 20,000+ coins and 300+ exchanges. Users can easily set up to 5 alerts based on their preferred price points. The screen will flash, and the alarm will go off, letting you know that it's time to react.

Every CoinTickr is tested waterproof (IP67) and ensures long-range Wi-Fi connectivity. It houses an energy-saving OLED screen that has lower power consumption, no backlight, true black background, anti-glare, and zero latency response time. You can set up your CoinTickr with the dedicated app that lets you customize your preferences, for the perfect tracking display. With up to 10 hours of rechargeable battery power, users can take their CoinTickr anywhere with them.

Each CoinTickr is designed to be a dedicated device for single crypto. However, with magnets on both sides, users can go further and create a combination of several CoinTickrs to display prices for multiple cryptocurrencies simultaneously.

Available in white & black colors, CoinTickr is already available on Kickstarter. Early backers will be able to access special Kickstarter rates starting at $95 for a single CoinTickr, a major discount from when it hits a retail price of $139.

And to show its gratitude to backers, who decided to become part of CoinTickr's crowdfunding success, the creators in partnership with CoinStats are offering a complimentary gift with each purchase — CoinStats Pro or Premium free memberships, depending on the quantity of the orders.

