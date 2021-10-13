- Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $7.36; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $9.71

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021 - Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $7.36; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $9.71

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Change

6/30/2021

Change



















U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Revenues $ 252.1

$ 154.8

63%

$ 244.0

3% Operating expenses $ 158.8

$ 113.8

40%

$ 157.6

1% Operating income (loss) $ 93.3

$ 41.0

128%

$ 86.4

8% Operating margin 37.0%

26.5%







35.4%





Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 58.7

$ 29.6

98%

$ 63.0

(7%) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 7.36

$ 3.71

98%

$ 7.86

(6%) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7.984

7.997

—%

8.007

—%

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

















Revenues, as adjusted $ 217.7

$ 137.6

58%

$ 210.3

4% Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 107.6

$ 83.6

29%

$ 107.4

—% Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 110.1

$ 54.1

104%

$ 102.9

7% Operating margin, as adjusted 50.6%

39.3%





48.9%



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.,

as adjusted $ 77.5

$ 35.9

116%

$ 72.7

7% Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 9.71

$ 4.49

116%

$ 9.07

7% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 7.984

7.997

—%

8.007

—%





(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows (in billions)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Change

6/30/2021

Change Ending total assets under management $ 177.3

$ 116.5

52%

$ 178.6

(1%) Average total assets under management $ 179.6

$ 112.9

59%

$ 172.9

4% Total sales $ 7.6

$ 7.9

(3%)

$ 9.6

(20%) Net flows $ (0.6)

$ 1.3

N/M

$ 1.3

N/M

































N/M - Not Meaningful

Total assets under management of $177.3 billion at September 30, 2021 compared with $178.6 billion at June 30, 2021, a 1% decline due to ($0.5) billion of market performance and ($0.6) billion of net outflows. In addition, the company had $3.7 billion of other fee earning assets, compared with $3.8 billion at June 30, 2021.

Total sales of $7.6 billion compared with $9.6 billion in the prior quarter. Open-end fund sales of $3.6 billion declined from $4.7 billion largely due to lower sales of domestic and international equity strategies, reflective of industry trends. Institutional sales of $1.8 billion compared with $2.3 billion in the prior quarter, which included the funding of several meaningful new mandates. Retail separate account sales of $2.0 billion compared with $2.3 billion in the second quarter due to lower equity sales.

Net flows of ($0.6) billion were due to net outflows in open-end funds, including a $0.7 billion model rebalance, partially offset by positive net flows in retail separate accounts, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and institutional. Open-end fund net flows of ($1.5) billion compared with ($0.2) billion in the prior quarter and largely reflected net outflows from international and domestic equity strategies, partially offset by positive net flows in fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives. Retail separate accounts contributed positive net flows of $0.8 billion with continued net inflows in both the intermediary sold and private client channels. Institutional net flows of $0.1 billion were positive for the fourth consecutive quarter and included new mandates at multiple affiliates. ETF net flows of $0.1 billion were positive for the fifth consecutive quarter.

GAAP Results

Operating income increased 8% to $93.3 million from $86.4 million in the prior quarter, as a 3% increase in total revenues, due to higher average assets under management, was partially offset by a 1% increase in total operating expenses. The sequential increase in operating expenses included higher distribution and asset-based expenses and higher other operating expenses, due to growth in the business, partially offset by a decline in employment expenses from lower sales-based variable incentive compensation.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $7.36 per diluted common share included ($1.36) of fair value adjustments on affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($0.27) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.21) of acquisition and integration costs. Net income per diluted share in the prior quarter of $7.86 included ($1.20) of fair value adjustments on affiliate noncontrolling interests and ($0.24) of acquisition and integration costs, partially offset by $0.58 of realized and unrealized gains on investments. The fair value adjustments on affiliate noncontrolling interests reflect the increase in the value of an affiliate with minority ownership.

The effective tax rate during the quarter of 26% compared with 23% in the prior quarter primarily reflecting changes in valuation allowances related to marketable securities as well as a lower level of tax benefits associated with the vesting of restricted stock units.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $217.7 million increased 4% sequentially as a result of a 4% increase in average assets under management and included performance-related fees of $0.6 million, compared with $0.8 million in the prior quarter.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, were $86.5 million, unchanged from the prior quarter, as higher profit-based compensation was offset by lower sales-based compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $20.2 million increased sequentially from $19.9 million due to growth of the business and a modest increase in travel and related expenses.

Operating income, as adjusted, and the related margin increased to $110.1 million and 50.6%, respectively, from $102.9 million and 48.9% in the prior quarter due to higher revenues, as adjusted.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted common share was $9.71, an increase of $0.64, or 7%, from $9.07 in the prior quarter, and the company's highest reported level. The sequential increase primarily reflected higher revenues, as adjusted, as a result of the higher average assets under management, with essentially stable operating expenses, as adjusted.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 26% compared with 27% in the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited) (in millions)



As of





As of





9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Change

6/30/2021

Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 437.2

$ 202.2

116%

$ 275.4

59% Gross debt (1) $ 275.0

$ 223.2

23%

$ 193.8

42% Revenue participation liability (2) $ 137.7

$ —

N/M

$ 137.7

—% Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 118.9

$ 74.6

59%

$ 108.9

9% Total equity attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 812.3

$ 679.1

20%

$ 780.9

4%





























Working capital (4) $ 345.5

$ 159.1

117%

$ 229.2

51% Net debt (cash) (5) $ (162.2)

$ 21.0

N/M

$ (81.6)

99%



(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $8.3 million, $5.2 million, and $3.6 million, as of September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021, respectively (2) Represents the estimate of future AllianzGI-related revenue participation payments accounted for as consideration (3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $12.8 million, $24.7 million, and $22.6 million as of September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021, respectively (4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months (5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

On September 28, the company completed the refinancing of its credit arrangements with a new $275.0 million senior secured loan and $175.0 million revolving credit facility, effectively increasing the company's financial flexibility, reducing its borrowing costs, and extending its debt maturity profile.

Working capital of $345.5 million at September 30, 2021 increased 51% from June 30, 2021 reflecting proceeds from the company's debt refinancing and net cash generated from the business, partially offset by return of capital to shareholders.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 64,494 shares of common stock for $20.0 million and raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 83% to $1.50 per share.

Acquisition of Westchester Capital Management

On October 1, the company completed its acquisition of Westchester Capital Management, a recognized leader in global event-driven strategies with $5.1 billion of assets under management. The company made a $135.0 million payment at closing and an additional $20.0 million payment will be due near year end.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





Nine Months Ended





9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Change

6/30/2021

Change

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Change Revenues





























Investment management fees $ 201,133



$ 129,785



55%

$ 193,510



4%

$ 567,912



$ 360,623



57% Distribution and service fees 23,293



9,797



138%

23,450



(1%)

67,091



28,146



138% Administration and shareholder service fees 26,479



15,114



75%

25,877



2%

74,916



43,056



74% Other income and fees 1,159



94



N/M

1,174



(1%)

3,053



425



N/M Total revenues 252,064



154,790



63%

244,011



3%

712,972



432,250



65% Operating Expenses



































Employment expenses 87,345



67,479



29%

87,630



—%

266,734



193,772



38% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 36,692



19,570



87%

36,021



2%

105,007



56,324



86% Other operating expenses 22,800



16,343



40%

21,946



4%

64,326



52,664



22% Operating expenses of consolidated investment

products 639



1,016



(37%)

659



(3%)

1,857



9,944



(81%) Restructuring and severance —



735



(100%)

—



N/M

—



1,155



(100%) Depreciation expense 915



1,106



(17%)

981



(7%)

2,994



3,560



(16%) Amortization expense 10,391



7,532



38%

10,363



—%

30,219



22,598



34% Total operating expenses 158,782



113,781



40%

157,600



1%

471,137



340,017



39% Operating Income (Loss) 93,282



41,009



127%

86,411



8%

241,835



92,233



162% Other Income (Expense)





























Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments,

net (504)



2,498



N/M

2,494



N/M

2,881



2,068



39% Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated

investment products, net (2,801)



2,680



N/M

2,747



N/M

(4,741)



(12,733)



(63%) Other income (expense), net 1,001



999



—%

826



21%

3,598



806



346% Total other income (expense), net (2,304)



6,177



N/M

6,067



N/M

1,738



(9,859)



N/M Interest Income (Expense)





























Interest expense (2,348)



(2,877)



(18%)

(2,256)



4%

(6,918)



(9,202)



(25%) Interest and dividend income 269



137



96%

166



62%

571



1,131



(50%) Interest and dividend income of investments of

consolidated investment products 22,877



26,088



(12%)

22,562



1%

69,315



83,951



(17%) Interest expense of consolidated investment

products (13,442)



(17,622)



(24%)

(14,452)



(7%)

(42,342)



(70,258)



(40%) Total interest income (expense), net 7,356



5,726



28%

6,020



22%

20,626



5,622



267% Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 98,334



52,912



86%

98,498



—%

264,199



87,996



200% Income tax expense (benefit) 25,823



11,978



116%

22,401



15%

63,377



29,847



112% Net Income (Loss) 72,511



40,934



77%

76,097



(5%)

200,822



58,149



245% Noncontrolling interests (13,775)



(11,286)



22%

(13,130)



5%

(42,531)



(21,507)



98% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus

Investment Partners, Inc. $ 58,736



$ 29,648



98%

$ 62,967



(7%)

$ 158,291



$ 36,642



332% Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 7.64



$ 3.86



98%

$ 8.18



(7%)

$ 20.59



$ 4.81



328% Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 7.36



$ 3.71



98%

$ 7.86



(6%)

$ 19.72



$ 4.60



329% Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 1.50



$ 0.82



83%

$ 0.82



83%

$ 3.14



$ 2.16



45% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,691



7,684



—%

7,698



—%

7,688



7,611



1% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,984



7,997



—%

8,007



—%

8,028



7,958



1%

N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions)



Three Months Ended

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021 By product (period end):

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 44,574



$ 50,771



$ 72,164



$ 75,333



$ 73,044

Closed-End Funds 5,629



5,914



11,664



11,993



11,721

Exchange Traded Funds 543



837



1,021



1,260



1,321

Retail Separate Accounts 24,727



29,751



37,244



40,578



41,528

Institutional Accounts 36,851



40,861



42,802



45,604



45,882

Structured Products 4,163



4,060



3,985



3,870



3,809

Total $ 116,487



$ 132,194



$ 168,880



$ 178,638



$ 177,305





















By product (average) (2)

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 43,603



$ 47,782



$ 66,247



$ 74,126



$ 75,073

Closed-End Funds 5,742



5,847



9,340



11,936



12,091

Exchange Traded Funds 549



683



890



1,159



1,295

Retail Separate Accounts 22,054



24,727



32,118



37,244



40,578

Institutional Accounts 36,771



37,989



41,764



44,538



46,739

Structured Products 4,171



4,068



3,985



3,875



3,803

Total $ 112,890



$ 121,096



$ 154,344



$ 172,878



$ 179,579





















By asset class (period end):

















Equity $ 72,811



$ 86,268



$ 106,183



$ 113,751



$ 112,732

Fixed Income 28,273



28,965



35,069



35,426



35,240

Multi-Asset (3) 11,105



12,201



22,498



23,668



23,641

Alternatives (4) 4,298



4,760



5,130



5,793



5,692

Total $ 116,487



$ 132,194



$ 168,880



$ 178,638



$ 177,305



Assets Under Management - Average Management Fees Earned (5) (in basis points)



Three Months Ended

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021 All Products



























Open-End Funds (1) 50.4

51.8

48.0

46.4

46.3 Closed-End Funds 62.1

62.2

56.2

55.1

56.2 Exchange Traded Funds 6.5

3.3

6.7

14.0

10.4 Retail Separate Accounts 45.7

47.1

45.7

44.2

44.0 Institutional Accounts (6) 31.5

34.6

31.5

32.2

31.0 Structured Products 34.2

31.1

38.8

40.0

35.1 All Products (6) 43.1

44.9

43.1

42.5

42.0



(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Averages are calculated as follows:

- Funds - average daily or weekly balances

- Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance

- Institutional Accounts and Structured Products - average of month-end balances in quarter (3) Includes strategies with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income and alternatives (4) Includes real estate securities, infrastructure, mid-stream energy, long/short, and options strategies (5) Represents investment management fees, as adjusted divided by average assets. Investment management fees, as adjusted exclude the impact of consolidated investment products and are net of revenue related adjustments. Revenue related adjustments are based on specific agreements and reflect the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products (6) Includes performance-related fees, in basis points, earned during the three months ended as follows:



9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021 Institutional Accounts 2.1

3.9

0.6

0.7

0.5 All Products 0.7

1.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (in millions)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021 Open-End Funds (1)

























Beginning balance $ 41,144



$ 44,574



$ 50,771



$ 72,164



$ 75,333



$ 43,824



$ 50,771

Inflows 3,997



4,285



5,853



4,743



3,635



12,770



14,231

Outflows (3,501)



(3,527)



(5,258)



(4,987)



(5,103)



(13,363)



(15,348)

Net flows 496



758



595



(244)



(1,468)



(593)



(1,117)

Market performance 3,006



5,694



1,130



3,469



(745)



1,528



3,854

Other (2) (72)



(255)



19,668



(56)



(76)



(185)



19,536

Ending balance $ 44,574



$ 50,771



$ 72,164



$ 75,333



$ 73,044



$ 44,574



$ 73,044





























Closed-End Funds

























Beginning balance $ 5,639



$ 5,629



$ 5,914



$ 11,664



$ 11,993



$ 6,748



$ 5,914

Inflows 15



5



—



—



3



20



3

Outflows —



—



—



—



—



—



—

Net flows 15



5



—



—



3



20



3

Market performance 54



364



105



514



(114)



(751)



505

Other (2) (79)



(84)



5,645



(185)



(161)



(388)



5,299

Ending balance $ 5,629



$ 5,914



$ 11,664



$ 11,993



$ 11,721



$ 5,629



$ 11,721





























Exchange Traded Funds

























Beginning balance $ 541



$ 543



$ 837



$ 1,021



$ 1,260



$ 1,156



$ 837

Inflows 60



218



175



232



174



220



581

Outflows (35)



(40)



(77)



(92)



(65)



(408)



(234)

Net flows 25



178



98



140



109



(188)



347

Market performance (12)



126



98



104



(30)



(380)



172

Other (2) (11)



(10)



(12)



(5)



(18)



(45)



(35)

Ending balance $ 543



$ 837



$ 1,021



$ 1,260



$ 1,321



$ 543



$ 1,321





























Retail Separate Accounts

























Beginning balance $ 22,054



$ 24,727



$ 29,751



$ 37,244



$ 40,578



$ 20,414



$ 29,751

Inflows 1,727



2,181



2,699



2,273



2,003



4,271



6,975

Outflows (617)



(914)



(896)



(833)



(1,231)



(2,046)



(2,960)

Net flows 1,110



1,267



1,803



1,440



772



2,225



4,015

Market performance 1,591



3,757



2,141



1,910



178



2,111



4,229

Other (2) (28)



—



3,549



(16)



—



(23)



3,533

Ending balance $ 24,727



$ 29,751



$ 37,244



$ 40,578



$ 41,528



$ 24,727



$ 41,528



Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (continued) (in millions)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021 Institutional Accounts

























Beginning balance $ 34,819



$ 36,851



$ 40,861



$ 42,802



$ 45,604



$ 32,859



$ 40,861

Inflows 2,075



2,252



1,884



2,302



1,808



6,715



5,994

Outflows (2,381)



(1,687)



(1,868)



(2,184)



(1,727)



(5,825)



(5,779)

Net flows (306)



565



16



118



81



890



215

Market performance 2,473



3,481



1,181



2,752



222



3,203



4,155

Other (2) (135)



(36)



744



(68)



(25)



(101)



651

Ending balance $ 36,851



$ 40,861



$ 42,802



$ 45,604



$ 45,882



$ 36,851



$ 45,882





























Structured Products

























Beginning balance $ 4,264



$ 4,163



$ 4,060



$ 3,985



$ 3,870



$ 3,903



$ 4,060

Inflows —



—



—



—



—



491



—

Outflows (69)



(81)



(79)



(118)



(69)



(184)



(266)

Net flows (69)



(81)



(79)



(118)



(69)



307



(266)

Market performance 10



9



35



33



36



82



104

Other (2) (42)



(31)



(31)



(30)



(28)



(129)



(89)

Ending balance $ 4,163



$ 4,060



$ 3,985



$ 3,870



$ 3,809



$ 4,163



$ 3,809





























Total

























Beginning balance $ 108,461



$ 116,487



$ 132,194



$ 168,880



$ 178,638



$ 108,904



$ 132,194

Inflows 7,874



8,941



10,611



9,550



7,623



24,487



27,784

Outflows (6,603)



(6,249)



(8,178)



(8,214)



(8,195)



(21,826)



(24,587)

Net flows 1,271



2,692



2,433



1,336



(572)



2,661



3,197

Market performance 7,122



13,431



4,690



8,782



(453)



5,793



13,019

Other (2) (367)



(416)



29,563



(360)



(308)



(871)



28,895

Ending balance $ 116,487



$ 132,194



$ 168,880



$ 178,638



$ 177,305



$ 116,487



$ 177,305





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, offshore funds and variable insurance funds (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from cash management strategies, and the effect on net flows from non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), structured products reset transactions, and the use of leverage

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues, GAAP to Total Revenues, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Total revenues, GAAP $ 252,064

$ 154,790

$ 244,011 Consolidated investment products revenues (1) 2,298

2,413

2,340 Investment management fees (2) (13,396)

(9,770)

(12,570) Distribution and service fees (2) (23,296)

(9,800)

(23,451) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 217,670

$ 137,633

$ 210,330

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses, GAAP to Operating Expenses, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 158,782

$ 113,781

$ 157,600 Consolidated investment products expenses (1) (639)

(1,016)

(659) Distribution and other asset-based expenses (3) (36,692)

(19,570)

(36,021) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (10,391)

(7,532)

(10,363) Restructuring and severance (5) —

(735)

— Acquisition and integration expenses (6) (2,271)

(999)

(2,667) Other (7) (1,230)

(368)

(494) Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 107,559

$ 83,561

$ 107,396

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss), GAAP to Operating Income (Loss), as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 93,282

$ 41,009

$ 86,411 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 2,937

3,429

2,999 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 10,391

7,532

10,363 Restructuring and severance (5) —

735

— Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 2,271

999

2,667 Other (7) 1,230

368

494 Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 110,111

$ 54,072

$ 102,934











Operating margin, GAAP 37.0%

26.5%

35.4% Operating margin, as adjusted 50.6%

39.3%

48.9%

























Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., GAAP to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as Adjusted:

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., GAAP $ 58,736

$ 29,648

$ 62,967 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (4) 6,904

4,739

6,873 Restructuring and severance, net of tax (5) —

534

— Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (6) 1,670

726

1,958 Other, net of tax (7) 11,534

8,184

8,067 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses, net of tax (8) (1,331)

(7,910)

(7,204) Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as

adjusted $ 77,513

$ 35,921

$ 72,661 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7,984

7,997

8,007











Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP $ 7.36

$ 3.71

$ 7.86 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 9.71

$ 4.49

$ 9.07

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Taxes, GAAP to Income (Loss) Before Taxes, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 98,334

$ 52,912

$ 98,498 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) (315)

(906)

(1,232) Amortization of intangible assets (4) 10,391

7,532

10,363 Restructuring and severance (5) —

735

— Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 2,271

999

2,667 Other (7) 1,410

368

494 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (2,110)

(8,873)

(7,725) Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 109,981

$ 52,767

$ 103,065

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense (Benefit), GAAP to Income Tax Expense (Benefit), as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 25,823

$ 11,978

$ 22,401 Tax impact of:









Amortization of intangible assets (4) 2,751

2,057

2,754 Restructuring and severance (5) —

201

— Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 601

273

709 Other (7) 717

868

2,051 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (779)

(963)

(521) Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 29,113

$ 14,414

$ 27,394











Effective tax rate, GAAPA 26.3%

22.6%

22.7% Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 26.5%

27.3%

26.6%























A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted

Reconciliation of Administration and Shareholder Service Fees, GAAP to Administration and Shareholder Service Fees, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Administration and shareholder service fees, GAAP $ 26,479

$ 15,114

$ 25,877 Consolidated investment products fees (1) 3

66

49 Administration and shareholder service fees, as adjusted $ 26,482

$ 15,180

$ 25,926

Reconciliation of Employment Expenses, GAAP to Employment Expenses, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Employment expenses, GAAP $ 87,345

$ 67,479

$ 87,630 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) (429)

(999)

(615) Other (7) (445)

(368)

(494) Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 86,471

$ 66,112

$ 86,521

Reconciliation of Other Operating Expenses, GAAP to Other Operating Expenses, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 22,800

$ 16,343

$ 21,946 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) (1,842)

—

(2,052) Other (7) (785)

—

— Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 20,173

$ 16,343

$ 19,894

Reconciliation of Total Other Income (Expense), Net, GAAP to Total Other Income (Expense), Net, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ (2,304)

$ 6,177

$ 6,067 Consolidated investment products (1) 5,439

3,490

2,960 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (2,110)

(8,873)

(7,725) Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ 1,025

$ 794

$ 1,302

Reconciliation of Interest and Dividend Income, GAAP to Interest and Dividend Income, as Adjusted:

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Interest and dividend income, GAAP $ 269

$ 137

$ 166 Consolidated investment products (1) 744

641

919 Interest and dividend income, as adjusted $ 1,013

$ 778

$ 1,085

Reconciliation of Total Noncontrolling Interests, GAAP to Total Noncontrolling Interests, as Adjusted

Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021 Total noncontrolling interests, GAAP $ (13,775)

$ (11,286)

$ (13,130) Consolidated investment products (1) 315

906

1,232 Amortization of intangible assets (4) (736)

(736)

(736) Other (7) 10,841

8,684

9,624 Total noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ (3,355)

$ (2,432)

$ (3,010)

Notes to Reconciliations:

Reclassifications:

1. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets.

Other Adjustments:

Revenue Related

2. Investment management/Distribution and service fees - Each of these revenue line items is reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of fees fluctuates each period, based on a predetermined percentage of the value of assets under management, and varies based on the type of investment product. The specific adjustments are as follows:

Investment management fees - Based on specific agreements, the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products.

Distribution and service fees - Based on distinct arrangements, fees collected by the company then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. The adjustment represents all of the company's distribution and service fees that are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

Expense Related

3. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party client intermediaries for providing services to investors in sponsored investment products. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

4. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets, including any portion that is allocated to noncontrolling interests. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

5. Restructuring and severance - Certain expenses associated with restructuring the business, including lease abandonment-related expenses and severance costs associated with staff reductions, that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

6. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include transaction closing costs, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown below:







Three Months Ended



Acquisition and Integration Expenses 9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021



Employment expenses $ 429

$ 999

$ 615



Other operating expenses 1,842

—

2,052



Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ 2,271

$ 999

$ 2,667

7. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Employment expenses and noncontrolling interests are adjusted for fair value measurements of affiliate minority interests. Other operating expenses are adjusted for non-capitalized debt issuance costs. Interest expense is adjusted to remove gains on early extinguishment of debt and the write-off of previously capitalized costs associated with the modification of debt. Income tax expense (benefit) items are adjusted for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances, and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

Components of Other for the respective periods are shown below:







Three Months Ended



Other 9/30/2021

9/30/2020

6/30/2021



Non-capitalized debt issuance costs $ 785

$ —

$ —



Employment expense fair value adjustments 445

368

494



(Gain) \ lost on extinguishment or modification of debt 180

—

—



Tax impact of adjustments (373)

(101)

(131)



Other discrete tax adjustments (344)

(767)

(1,920)



Affiliate minority interest fair value adjustments 10,841

8,684

9,624



Total Other $ 11,534

$ 8,184

$ 8,067

Seed Capital and CLO Related

8. Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) of seed capital and CLO investments. Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Definitions:

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP, namely in excluding the impact of operating activities of consolidated investment products and reduced to exclude fees passed-through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the effect of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

