REI Refreshes Brand and Website to Complement Substantial Growth in IT Modernization Business

STERLING, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of IT professional services to the Federal Government, announced today the launch of its refreshed brand, tagline, and website. The refreshed brand reflects REI's evolution in the mid-tier government contracting market with more than $800 million in recent IT modernization contract wins.

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives.

The brand campaign unveils REI's new tagline, "Delivering Mission Impact." REI's purpose—to deliver IT solutions that impact missions and help people—guides the company's strategy and priorities. Inspired by the REI logo, the new brand element—a signature sphere and indent—reflects the company's commitment to diversity and using technology to make a difference in the world.

The refreshed brand creates a single identity system that differentiates REI in the highly competitive government IT market. Integral to that differentiation is REI's Mindful Modernization® approach that focuses on integrating people, process, innovation, and technology to help clients accelerate mission impact.

REI Systems' CEO Shyam Salona stated, "REI Systems began with a single contract 32 years ago and has evolved to serve a customer portfolio that spans across 25+ departments and agencies. Based on our recent IT Modernization wins, it is a good time to refresh our brand and messaging."

Gene Zapfel, REI's Chief Growth Officer, stated, "We believe our refreshed website and brand will enhance our ability to recruit talent in support of our customer missions."

Visit the refreshed REI website to learn about REI's updated service offerings and markets — www.REIsystems.com.

About REI Systems

