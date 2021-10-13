Estee Group releases white paper on the India investment opportunity and its increasing importance in emerging markets portfolios

MILLBURN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Estee Group, a quant-based investment management and services provider with a significant presence in India, released a white paper exploring the investment opportunity in the Indian financial markets. The paper further goes on to discuss the underlying research including macroeconomic, demographic, and capital markets related factors associated with India.

Titled, "The India Market Opportunity: Why India and Why Now", the white paper explains the key drivers working for India currently. Being the second most populous nation in the world and one of the fastest growing large economies of the last decade, the ingredients for an accelerated and prolonged economic recovery are in place. India is bouncing well from the coronavirus pandemic, with high vaccination rates aiding the economic recovery. There is increased retail participation in the Indian financial markets, leading to growing liquidity on the exchanges. As evidenced by the recent WFE report, India now is the largest derivatives market in the world on several parameters, recently overtaking CME.

For truly global institutional allocators that allocate to emerging markets, India has become more important recently. It is now a major component of the MSCI emerging markets index, with its current weight around 12%. The Indian financial market was the only major emerging market which received net FPI inflows during calendar year 2020.

"In all this liquidity driven rally that the US markets have experienced recently, what some of us investors and traders in the US don't realise is that since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the Indian equity markets has actually outperformed the US equity markets," says Mr. Sandeep Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director of Estee Group.

He adds, "All of our research, MSCI's recent increased weightage to India, coupled with the negative investment environment in China puts India in a sweet spot in terms of current allocation opportunities for all global allocators."

