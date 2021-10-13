The BoardReady Institute (BRI) Positions Latino Executives for Corporate Board Service

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) and Its Foundation Welcome Largest Cohort of Latino Executives for Its Fall BRI Engagement with 65 New Executives.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to prepare and grow the supply of Latino board talent, the Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF), will launch its 2021 Fall BoardReady Institute (BRI) and welcome its largest cohort to date comprised of 65 aspiring directors to participate in premier BRI programming.

Hailed as a game changer, the LCDEF BRI is the first comprehensive board readiness program to surface, prepare, and position Latino senior executives for corporate board service. Participants are highly credentialed individuals, including SVP or C-level executives from various industries and functional expertise, such as P&L and international portfolio leaders. They are selected after a rigorous selection process . BRI participants are enrolled as Executive Members of LCDA, an association made up of Latinos that serve on publicly traded and large private company boards, including current and former corporate CEOs.

"This program is addressing a critical gap by shattering the perceptions that there's a lack of board-ready talent. No other programming of this scope is focused on accelerating the development and placement of Latino board-qualified executives on corporate boards," stated Dolores Kunda, LCDEF Board Co-Chair.

The comprehensive BRI approach, includes:

A toolkit that helps executives map their journey to the boardroom, such as building a strong board profile, effectively communicating their value proposition, and developing a focused strategy for their board search;

Corporate governance workshops by Latino corporate directors and leading experts;

Coaching and extensive board-level networking; and

Promoting their profiles for board opportunities.

"In addition to positioning them for boardroom excellence, what makes BRI programming and extended services unique is the one-on-one coaching that executives are offered at every phase of the board journey, including practicing their board pitch, interviewing for a board position, preparation for their first board meeting, and mentoring through their first year of board service," stated Esther Aguilera, CEO. "Plus, LCDA is a resource for over 300 board searches; BRI executives are promoted to these board opportunities where their skill-set is sought out," she added.

BRI is supported by a leading team of faculty and curriculum partners, including KPMG, Boardspan, Diligent, Equilar, search firms, private equity/venture capital companies, and LCDA's seasoned Director Members, among many others. This growing pool of partners and subject matter experts assist candidates on their journey to and in the boardroom.

"Having participated in the BoardReady Institute was paramount to accelerate my journey to my first board seat. The program is insightful and the mentorship by the LCDA seasoned directors is inspiring and effective," shared BRI alumni, Alessandra Ginante Yockelson, Chief Human Resource Officer, Pure Storage; Director, iCIMS (a pre-IPO Vista Equity Partners company).

To learn about the new 2021 LCDA Executive Members, click here . To learn more about our outstanding LCDEF BoardReady Institute and LCDA's Executive Membership, contact BRI Director, Ana Maria Soto at asoto@latinocorporatedirectors.org or visit us at www.latinocorporatedirectors.org .

About LCDA:

LCDA is a national nonprofit membership organization whose membership is comprised of Latino corporate directors, C-suite executives, and board-ready business leaders. LCDA champions diversity at the highest levels of corporate leadership behind a critical mission: to increase the representation of U.S. Latinos on corporate boards. LCDA serves as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors interested in gaining access to exceptional Latino board talent. For more information about LCDA visit www.latinocorporatedirectors.org .

About LCDEF:

The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) is the affiliated foundation of LCDA. Together with LCDA, the foundation is committed to paving the way for the next generation of US Latina and Latino corporate directors. Its strategic priority is to prepare, position and grow the supply of Latino C-Suite executives prepared for corporate board service and lead with research-based reports and thought leadership.

