For Seventh Consecutive Year, National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is Officially Recognized by U.S. Government

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, the U.S. federal government officially recognized October 8 as National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day with the passage of United States Senate Resolution 412 and introduction of a companion resolution in the United States House of Representatives.

National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day was spearheaded by the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) in 2015 and has since grown into an international celebration on October 8 (10/08), selected in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen, 1.008. National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day brings together the fuel cell and hydrogen industry, including its employees, customers, and suppliers, as well as federal, state, and local officials and stakeholders to raise awareness of the economic and environmental benefits these technologies provide to a range of market sectors around the world.

In the U.S. Senate, Senate Resolution 412, sponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), formally passed on October 7 with Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Rob Portman (R-OH) joining the effort.

"The fuel cell and hydrogen industry provides invaluable economic and environmental benefits to Connecticut and the rest of the country," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, Co-Chair of the Senate Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Caucus and co-sponsor of the resolution. "Connecticut's hydrogen fuel cell industry is leading the way in improving energy efficiency, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, creating jobs, and strengthening the resilience of our vulnerable power grid. As Co-Chair of the Senate Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Caucus, I'm proud to lead this bipartisan resolution and join my colleagues in celebrating National Hydrogen Fuel Cell Day."

"I'm proud to lead my colleagues in commemorating National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day," said Senator Lindsey Graham, Co-Chair of the Senate Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Caucus and co-sponsor of the resolution. "Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies are boosting manufacturing and economic growth in South Carolina and across the country."

Representative Jim Costa (D-CA) introduced a similar Resolution along with Representatives Michael Doyle (D-PA), Andre Carson (D-IN), David McKinley (R-WV), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Kathleen Rice (D-NY), John Larson (D-CT), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Haley Stevens (D-MI), and Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ), marking this seventh year of commemoration as well.

Frank Wolak, President and CEO of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) added, "The fuel cell and hydrogen industry has tremendous potential to grow our nation's economy, while reducing emissions across a range of energy-intensive industries in the U.S. We thank all the members who championed these efforts in Congress to recognize the importance of these innovative technologies which will be critical to America's clean energy future on this National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day."

The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) represents over sixty-five leading companies and organizations that are advancing innovative, clean, safe, and reliable energy technologies. FCHEA drives support and provides a consistent industry voice to regulators and policymakers. Our educational efforts promote the environmental and economic benefits of fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies. Visit us online at www.fchea.org.

