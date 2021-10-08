Stanley Black & Decker Named One of Forbes' 2021 "World's Best Employers"

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Stanley Black & Decker has been named one of Forbes' 2021 "World's Best Employers," a list based upon sentiment compiled from surveying 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries.

Stanley Black & Decker (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

This year, Stanley Black & Decker ranked 11 in the "Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment" category and 252 out of 750 companies overall.

"We are honored to be recognized by our employees around the globe as one of the world's best employers," said Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree. "Throughout the pandemic, we have been focused first and foremost on the health and safety of our employees. During this time, we implemented a new hybrid work model which provides our employees flexibility, increased productivity, better work-life balance, and most importantly, safety when it comes to returning to work. We have been mindful of the pressure and challenges our people face, and are committed to a culture of respect, equity, inclusion, engagement and well-being for all our employees. I'm proud of the community and culture we have built at Stanley Black & Decker and thank our 56,000 employees for their resiliency, contributions and agility throughout the pandemic as we worked together to create meaningful products and services that make life easier – empowering people to do better, safer and more significant work."

For the full company rankings, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/#ef92ba1e0ca5

Forbes partnered with market research firm, Statista, to compile the ranking via surveys that collected direct recommendations from employees as well as indirect recommendations from workers within each industry. The thorough survey considered every aspect of an employees' experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity. The complete list features 750 global companies.

In addition to the World's Best Employer's award, Stanley Black & Decker has been recognized in Forbes' 100 America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker