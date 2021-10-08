Blue Hat Subsidiary Xunpusen to Provide SMS Channel Services for JD Cloud

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and also an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curriculum and products in China, today announced the Company's operating subsidiary Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen") has signed an agreement to provide SMS channel services for JD Cloud, a leading cloud computing brand under tech giant JD Technology Group. JD Cloud provides cloud computing services and industry solutions including public, proprietary, and hybrid cloud offerings for various global clients in the Internet, finance, transportation, and energy industries, among others.

According to the terms of the agreement, Xunpusen will be the channel and port provider for JD Cloud's SMS channels services. Xunpusen will have legal ownership of the network SMS channel port and will provide JD Cloud with the technology and support services needed to use the port. Xunpusen will guarantee the effectiveness and legitimacy of the channel technology and services provided. The Company and JD Cloud will work closely to ensure the necessary personnel and SMS technology are in place for optimal use of Xunpusen's channel and port services. This agreement is in effect through May 25, 2022.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased with the positive momentum in our new business partnerships with the signing of this agreement with JD Cloud, another reputable name in tech. We believe our recent new business wins validate Blue Hat's position as a leading SMS channel service provider and core competency in message marketing and look forward to carrying this momentum into our other related strategic areas of business."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Blue Hat is a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

