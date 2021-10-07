Axalta expands Imron® Industrial portfolio with a new high-performance urethane DTM primer

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced the launch of Imron Industrial high-performance urethane (HPU) direct-to-metal (DTM) primer, an innovative primer to support the agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment (ACE) market segments. The new technology increases spraying efficiency while providing superior corrosion protection to its substrates.

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

This technology offers corrosion protection typically observed with epoxy primers as well as providing wet-on-wet topcoat application in as little as five minutes without sacrificing topcoat gloss. In addition, the versatility of the urethane primer uses one common activator for primer and a urethane topcoat, which simplifies the coating process for applicators.

"Our new primer technology increases spraying productivity and improved application efficiency with its ability to use one common activator for primer and topcoat applications," said Dave Heflin, Vice President of General Industrial Americas at Axalta. "Combined with the long-term corrosion protection comparable to an epoxy, Imron Industrial HPU DTM primer showcases the added value and diversification of our Imron Industrial portfolio."

To learn more about Axalta's high-performance industrial coatings, visit axalta.us/industrial.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact

Vanessa Navarro

D +1 856 313 9825

Vanessa.navarro@axalta.com

axalta.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.