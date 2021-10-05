The Hudye Group Announces its Partnership with DigitalMint, the Leader in Digital Currencies DigitalMint to Optimize Hudye Group's Latest Move into the Cryptocurrency Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hudye Group, a family-owned and operated real estate and business investment entity headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona has announced their newest partnership with DigitalMint , a leading, exclusive Bitcoin point-of-sale provider. Hudye Group's newest partnership promises to streamline processes for buyers looking to purchase prime real estate with Bitcoin or Ethereum. Spearheading real estate as the newest frontier for cryptocurrency, Hudye Group is paving the way for others to expand into this new market.

"We understand the value of partnering with an established, top-tier Bitcoin provider," said Chairman and President of Hudye Group, Ben Hudye. "This will make the procurement process smooth for our potential buyers and provide them peace of mind, knowing that their cryptocurrency is being handled responsibly and with the utmost efficiency."

DigitalMint has earned a reputation for being the go-to settlement provider for mission critical digital transactions and has been engaged by many respected entities. They will be the facilitator for all cryptocurrency payments for Hudye Group's newest listings of luxury condominiums. The prime collection of condos are located at Optima Camelview and within the Scottsdale Waterfront Residences, with prices starting at $1.6 million.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with a reputable, locally-operated real estate business like Hudye Group," said Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalMint, Jonathan Solomon. "It's clear that the Hudye Group is taking all of the right precautions to ensure transactions are seamless and that assets are protected."

Cryptocurrency's popularity has exploded exponentially over the past few years. With Bitcoin reaching a market cap of $1 trillion in February of this year, it is no surprise that more and more people are utilizing their cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Hudye Group identified this need as an opportunity to partner with a trustworthy crypto provider that will assist in their Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions, as part of their real estate sales. The goal is to make cryptocurrency purchases more accessible to potential customers. This partnership is telling of what is to come, not just in the real estate industry, but many other industries across the country.

Interested buyers of the current Hudye Group listing accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum should contact Johnathon De Young, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty at 480-619-0780 or via email at JohnathonDeYoung@me.com .

Read more about the Hudye Group by visiting www.hudye.com

Contact: Christina Borrego, RIESTER, 602-721-5779, cborrego@riester.com

