Hilco Real Estate Announces The Absolute Auction Of A Fully-Serviceable Restaurant In Vincennes, Indiana

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces the November 9 absolute auction of a 5,164 square foot fully-serviceable restaurant in Vincennes, Ind. Located on 1.14 acres at 1350 Willow Street, this restaurant is in an easily accessible location to accommodate a multitude of area residents, business travelers and visiting tourists.

Hilco Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Real Estate)

Constructed in 2014, this custom-built restaurant is conveniently located on the heavily traveled thoroughfare of Willow Street. This restaurant features two dine-in sections, one large wrap-around bar with booths and high-top tables. Building expansion is also a possibility, making this auction a great opportunity for a user or investor to establish or grow their restaurant business. Nearby local demand drivers include Extended Stay TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes University as well as Toyota Manufacturing and its supply vendors.

Vincennes is centrally located between Indianapolis, Louisville and St. Louis. It is a city of approximately 17,000 people found directly on the Wabash River, which divides Illinois and Indiana. Less than two miles from the property is Vincennes University, which enrolls approximately 17,000 undergraduate students every year and attracts visiting family members, collegiate athletes and other out-of-town guests. The 158-bed Good Samaritan Hospital is located one mile up the street from the restaurant. The community healthcare facility, along with its 1,900 employees, offers a broad range of medical services as well as some of the most progressive technology available today. Toyota Motor Manufacturing is only 30 minutes away in Princeton, Indiana, and regularly brings outside vendors to the area in addition to its 5,500 employees. Out-of-town guests visiting for leisure will find Vincennes has a wide variety of historical attractions such as the Indiana Military Museum, Fort Knox II and George Rogers National Historical Park, home to the largest national monument outside of Washington D.C.

Adam Surkis, at Hilco Real Estate said, "This restaurant is a newer building and fully-serviceable to its latest renovations, and the building looks superb." He continued, "Between the hotel, college campus, nearby hospital and Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant, this location allows the restaurant to attract a high-volume of people coming into Vincennes; and this is the place to dine."

The absolute auction is Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. (CT). On-site inspections will be held on Wednesday, October 20 and Wednesday, November 3. For further property details or to schedule an on-site appointment, please contact Adam Surkis at (516) 384-8852 or asurkis@hilcoglobal.com. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies & techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate