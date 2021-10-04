Relativity Announces Key Investments to Drive Global Growth and Product Innovation at 12th Annual Relativity Fest

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced at its free, virtual conference Relativity Fest, key investments the company is making to scale globally and deliver new product updates to further enhance user experience. This includes plans to further expand Relativity's global footprint adding multiple new data centers throughout the next year, integrations with Microsoft Teams and Google Workspace and significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

"The past 18 months have transformed the way we live, work and communicate and vastly accelerated the changing shape of data," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "At Relativity, we're driven to help our customers succeed in an ever-changing environment by making strategic, long-term technology decisions that keep them ahead of the curve and working seamlessly and securely wherever they are in the world to discover the truth in data."

The Most Globally Available SaaS Platform in e-Discovery Now Available in 14 Geographies

As part of Relativity's commitment to make RelativityOne and its AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace more accessible and to ensure Relativity's customers can continue to grow globally with their respective clients, both products are now available in 14 geographies. In response to overwhelming market demand, Relativity recently added a data center in India with launch partners Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) and Deloitte India. A&M also partnered with Relativity to expand RelativityOne availability in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Consulting Services team at BSI will partner with Relativity to launch RelativityOne in Ireland. Earlier this year, Relativity also launched data centers in South Korea and Singapore. In 2022 Relativity plans to further expand its global footprint adding availability in Japan, France and South Africa.

Integrating with Microsoft Teams and Google Workspace for Seamless Collection of Data

RelativityOne Collect users have collected seven times the volume of data in 2021 than in 2020. As data sources continue to proliferate, Relativity is providing a more holistic user experience expanding the number of solutions customers can seamlessly collect data from with the recent enablement of Teams and Google Workspace in Collect. As with all short message data sources Collect supports, Relativity converts Teams and Google Chats to Relativity Short Message Format which eliminates costly and time-consuming pre-processing conversions previously required to benefit from the short message review experience. Additionally, with Teams data, users can seamlessly pull data—like private chats, group chats, attachments and documents—and produce it in one easy-to-review format.

"We're excited to continue using Collect in RelativityOne," said Joseph Obermaier, e-Discovery and Information Governance Lead at Broadcom. "With the integration, we expect to save between 20-40 hours per month. Going cloud-to-cloud means we don't have to perform the manual tasks we had to previously and can focus on creating impactful solutions for our clients."

Relativity also recently added the ability to process Google metadata which means complex and error-prone metadata overlays are no longer necessary and that users will be able to search and filter on additional metadata. Additionally, to support the unique way Gmail data is formatted, Relativity has enhanced email threading capabilities to include additional Google metadata resulting in less data to review and significant time savings. Relativity's universe of available data sources will continue to rapidly expand in the coming years with added support for more virtual meeting content for apps like Zoom, Cisco Webex and Google Meet. Relativity will also support more cloud storage solutions like Box and SharePoint and messaging solutions popular in financial services like Bloomberg and archives like Proofpoint.

Accelerating the Pace of Innovation with AI

To help customers solve for a diverse set of data challenges and equip them with an even stronger AI toolset to deliver more value across the e-discovery lifecycle, Relativity acquired Text IQ , a Top 100 AI company, in June. While Text IQ's products will continue to be sold separately, the acquisition means customers can now leverage solutions within the Relativity ecosystem to tackle important use cases including privilege reviews, data breach responses and keeping up with changing regulations.

Building on momentum this year that has included enhancing active learning metrics, adding models for sentiment analysis, and dramatically increasing speed-to-review by automating analytic workflows, Relativity previewed an integrated product experience tailored to the use cases most important to its customers including investigations, review for production and more. This includes surfacing actionable insights and providing transparent, defensible results in a single, secure solution users can rely on to protect their most sensitive data.

"As data increases in volume and complexity, leveraging AI is critical to manifest our mission for customers – empowering them to organize data, discover the truth and act on it," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "And often the value is at the thoughtful intersection of AI and the user experience, ensuring users can accomplish an ever-increasing array of use cases and workflows, backed by continuously improving AI and machine learning models that help them quickly focus on the right insights to tackle today's most pressing challenges – reducing time, cost and risk along the way."

Delivering a Simply Powerful User Experience with Redact and Automated Workflows

Since making Redact a standard feature in RelativityOne in March, users have completed over 1,500 projects, with almost 2 million documents processed and 51.7 million individual markups drawn. Relativity continues to innovate to improve the Redact user experience and performance. In the coming months Relativity is launching the capability to allow mass accept and rejects with Redact viewer cards. Additionally, Relativity is introducing dynamic scaling capabilities for Redact agents so users can ramp up projects with ease.

Released last year and already leveraged by 66% of RelativityOne customers, Automated Workflows enables teams to automate manual tasks for more efficiency and accuracy when uploading documents or managing review. This year alone, RelativityOne Automated Workflows has helped customers reach new levels of productivity by automating over 160,000 critical administrative operations, saving 32,890 minutes so far and climbing rapidly. In total, that's helping customers save over three months of work compared to teams not yet leveraging automated workflows in RelativityOne.

"Automated workflows take care of everything," said Matthew Nelson, Director of Litigation Support at Littler. "While it's doing its thing, our team can take a client call, strategize with their team, whatever they need. It saves us time and minimizes error."

Stay one Step Ahead of Cyber Attacks with Relativity's Award-Winning Security

Ransomware attacks have increased dramatically, with 93% more carried out in the first half of 2021 than the same period last year. As the nature of work evolves to be more global and remote, Relativity is steadfast in its commitment to protecting its customers' sensitive data. Every feature Relativity develops is protected by rigorous security measures. Relativity's security team, Calder7, is continuously monitoring the development of new threats to stay ahead of malicious actors. In fact, the team has ingested over 300 cyber intel feeds, 558 billion logs with 100,000 signatures year to date. Most recently the Calder7 team was selected as the winner of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Threat Intelligence Innovation Award for its Threat Intelligence Feed which is the only security feed dedicated to the legal tech industry. Calder7 was also named a CSO50 2021 winner.

Attend Relativity Fest to Learn More

Relativity Fest takes place virtually October 4-6. Relativity Fest is an annual conference designed to educate and connect the e-discovery and compliance communities. It's the place for legal and tech professionals to talk shop and connect with peers. It's not too late to register. Check out the full agenda here. Sessions will be available on-demand to registrants following the event.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

