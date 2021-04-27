Skip to content
News
Weather
Support Local Business
Livestream
Submit Photos and Videos
Search
Home
Livestream
Livestream 2
News
Agriculture
Business
Community
Crime
Economy
Education
Health
National
Regional
State
Sturgis Rally
Video
Weather
Closings
Weather Cams
Weather Blog
Good Morning KOTA Territory
Cooking With Eric
Food & Drink
Mr. Food
Sheridan Cooks
Wine Minute
Sports
Big Ol Fish
Friday Night Hike
Athlete Of The Week
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
Careers
Submit a Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Meet the Team
Programming Schedule
COVID-19 Map
Newsletter
Support Local Business
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement