Contact Us
KOTA-TV (Rapid City)
Phone: 605.394.7777 Newsroom E-Mail: kotanews@kotatv.com
KOTA-TV 2001 Skyline Drive Rapid City, SD 57701
KSGW-TV (Sheridan) and K09YI-D (Gillette) Phone: 605.394.7777
More contacts at KOTA-TV
Click on a name to send an e-mail. You may not receive an answer until the next regular business day.
Phil Buehler - News Director (questions about local news stories you see on KOTA Territory News)
Brianna Schreurs - Digital Content Manager (questions about content you see on KOTA TV’s website and social media)
Dave Bitterman - Operations Manager (questions about programming or commercials you see on KOTA)
Engineering (technical questions about analog & digital TV)
Dave Downs - Production Director
Contact ABC by clicking on this link.
FCC Reports & Public Inspection File
KOTA-TV Public Inspection File
KHSD-TV Public Inspection File
KSGW-TV Public Inspection File