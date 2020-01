Subway Athlete of the Week: Dusty Merchen

THE NEW UNDERWOOD BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM HAS BEEN DEFENSIVE SO FAR THIS SEASON... A BIG REASON WHY THEY'RE 3-0.

THE TIGERS HAVE ALLOWED AN AVERAGE OF LESS THAN 24 POINTS PER GAME, THANKS TO THE HARD WORK FROM PLAYERS LIKE DUSTY MERCHEN.

DUSTY

"IM JUST COMPETITIVE ALL THE WAY AROUND I GUESS. ITS JUST THE FUN PART OF BASKETBALL FOR ME. JUST DEFENSE

{***CG1***}

GETTING TO MOVE AROUND. AND JUST GETTING TO RUN FAST. THAT'S MY FAVORITE PART. OFFENSE IS FUN BUT I LIKE DEFENSE STEALS AND ALL THAT.

MATT KOCH

"WELL DUSTY HAS BEEN KINDA OUR CATALYST ON DEFENSE. HE SETS THE TONE FOR US. RIGHT NOW

{***CG2***}

HE IS AVERAGING ALMOST 6 STEALS PER GAME. AND OFF OF THAT HE IS GETTING ABOUT 15 POINTS PER GAME FOR US. SO HE IS KINDA SETTING THE TONE FOR US IN GENERAL."

DUSTY MAY ONLY BE 5'6, BUT HE'S STILL THE ONE COVERING THE OPPOSING TEAMS BEST PLAYER.

KOLTER CLARK

"YEAH HE IS

{***CG3***}

JUST SUPER AGGRESSIVE LIKE EVERY TIME HE GOES AFTER A BALL HE WANTS THE BALL. EVERY TIME THAT IT EVEN CHASES A FOUL HE'S GOING AFTER THE BALL AND HE IS NOT GONNA LET YOU GET AWAY FROM HIM. ONCE HE'S GOT HIS MIND SET ON COMING AFTER YOU AND GETTING THE BALL HE IS GONNA GET IT."

DUSTY, WHO WAS ALSO A CAPTAIN ON THE FOOTBALL TEAM.... HAS LOVED PLAYING IN FRONT OF THE TOWN OF NEW UNDERWOOD

"OH ITS JUST A SMALL COMMUNITY THAT'S WHAT IM GONNA MISS AND HOW EVERYONE JUST BANDS TOGETHER FOR BIG PARTS OF IT. LIKE FOOTBALL YOU GET THAT BIG ROAR AND ONCE YOU GET IN THIS GYM ITS AN EVEN BIGGER ROAR."

MERCHEN ONLY HAS A COUPLE MONTHS LEFT PLAYING FOR THE TIGERS AND HE'S GOING TO ENJOY EVERY SECOND OF IT.... HIS GOAL.... BE KNOWN FOR MORE THAN JUST BEING A GREAT ATHLETE.

"JUST TO BE A GOOD PERSON IS WHAT I WANT AND JUST TO SHOW HOW SPORTS CAN HELP YOU BUT SCHOOL NEEDS TO BE FIRST. ITS JUST KINDA OUR MOTTO AROUND HERE IS THAT SPORTS ARE IMPORTANT BUT YOU GOTTA GET YOUR SCHOOL WORK DONE FIRST."

IN NEW UNDERWOOD

IM BRENDAN MACKEY