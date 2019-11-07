RC Christian advances to SODAK 16

By  | 
Posted:

Rapid City, SD -Comets knock off STM 3-1. -RC Central volleyball team defeats Sturgis 3-0. -Mines football gears up to take on Chadron State. -Rush looks to build off big win against Idaho.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus