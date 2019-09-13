Friday 9-13 Local sports scores

Rapid City, SD High School Football
Brookings 28, Sturgis 14
Mitchell 17, Spearfish 3
Huron 30, Douglas 0
Wall 42, RC Christian 0
St. Thomas More 62, Todd County 0
Watertown 21, RC Central 14
Canton 50, Pine Ridge 0
Chamberlain 53, Bennett County 0
Douglas, WY 49, Belle Fourche 21
Faith 60, Dupree 6
Harding County 57, Bison 0
Lead-Deadwood 62, Hot Springs 55
Lennox 46, Custer 8
Little Wound 44, Crazy Horse 0
Lyman 14, Kadoka 8
Red Cloud 68, Takini 0
Timber Lake 58, Newell 8
Wyoming High School Football
Glenrock 22, Newcastle 7
Hulett 59, Guernsey-Sunrise 7
Moorcroft 38, Burns 32
Sheridan 31, Casper Natrona 7
Upton-Sundance 62, Wheatland 7
High School Soccer
Boys-Stevens 3, Sturgis 0
Girls-Stevens 1, Sturgis 0
High School Volleyball
Sioux County, NE 3, Oelrichs 0
High School girls tennis
Stevens 7, Harrisburg 2
Stevens 7, SF Washington 2
Stevens 6, SF Roosevelt 3
College volleyball
Texas-Permian Basin 3, Black Hills State 0
Lubbock Christian 3, Black Hills State 1
Minnesota-Duluth 3, SD Mines 0
SD Mines 3, Bemidji State 0