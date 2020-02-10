Douglas trio signs with top colleges

Box Elder, SD -Molly Schwartz signs to golf at Fort Lewis. -Mason Finsterwalder signs to play football at SD Mines. -Jaiden Walton signs to play football at Dakota Wesleyan.
-Stevens' Colton Hartford signs to play football at Augustana.
-Stevens" Wesley Folsom signs to play football at Dakota Wesleyan.

 
