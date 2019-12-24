Cobbler trio signs with top colleges

By  | 
Posted:

Rapid City, SD -Rhiannon Nez signs to play volleyball at Chadron State. -Eli Brink signs to play soccer at Concordia-Moorhead. -Ainslee Hemmen signs to swim at MSU-Mankato.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus