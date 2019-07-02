Get out on Pactola Lake - Pactola Pines launches are open for business

It's the largest reservoir in the Black Hills of South Dakota...so it's no wonder boaters were pinng to get out on Pactola's waters.

Pactola Lake in July

The Pactola Pines Marina opened for it's season in April, but weather conditions put the boat launches under water - literally.

Although, the lake started at full elevation...flooding added another 9 feet, making business difficult.

Pactola is now back to it's normal level of 4,580 feet.

The owner of Pactola Pines Marina says it's business as usual.

"So, it's been an 18 foot run, that's been a constant chase of the water, but that's the nature of this business. We're either being chased by water or we're chasing the water," David Fisher said.

Fisher says the weather often dictates how business goes, but he's looking forward to this 4th of July week.