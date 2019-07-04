Main Street Square Events ramp up for 2019

There's no shortage of activities to celebrate our nation's independence, and Main Street Square is definitely the place to be for holidays and events.

Downtown Rapid City's Main Street Square

There's a concert as usual for Thursdays, a beer garden filled with great food and vendors, the fountain fun, and of course, a view of the fireworks for the 4th.

But, the excitement doesn't stop after tonight, Main Street Square will have events all summer long and throughout the year such as the Cruiser Car Show and Street Fair next Saturday, July 13th.

Plus, new for this year...are the downtown ambassadors.

They just started at the beginning of June and already been a huge success with the community and visitors.

"The downtown ambassadors have talked to over 6,000 people in just June because they started June 3rd, and the only state that we haven't met so far is from New Hampshire," Maja Cromwell the marketing coordinator, Main Street Square said.

If you have any questions during events on Main Street Square, find the ambassadors in red t-shirts walking around at your service.