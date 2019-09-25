Machine at Regional Health in Spearfish helps identify bone density

It can sometimes be hard for doctors to figure out if what's working on the outside.. is actually working on the inside. At Regional Clinic in Spearfish, the new iDXA machine helps fill the gap. The machine tells doctors data about fat, muscle and is especially important for people with brittle bones

Dr. Keim specializes in internal medicine at Regional Clinic in Spearfish.

"The biggest use of it is to screen people for osteoporosis, along those lines, so you can hopefully identify them and then do some treatment to avoid a fracture," says Keim.

iDXA does give off radiation, but Keim says the amount is extremely low, particularly in comparison to a normal x-ray.

"It's about a fiftieth of what a mammogram entails and about 1/10 of what a chest x-ray entails, even for our technician they're in the same room, they just have to be six feet away from the machine," says Keim.

The state-of-the-art technology might sound complicated, but all the patient has to do is lay down while the machine scans their body like a photocopier.

"Just a regular bone density scan, they do lay flat. There is a positioning device that is used to position their legs in the right position. If we are looking at their spine, then they're actually laying on their side," says Keim.

The scan only takes about 10 minutes per patient. The machine costs about $90,000 and is the only one of its kind being used in clinics across South Dakota.

Keim says iDXA can help guide someone through weight loss and can also be useful for women past menopause.